Bradley Darron Stowe’s alleged attempts at pulling off an after-hours heist late Monday night at the Family Dollar on Norwich Street appeared doomed from the start, according to Brunswick Police.
From the store’s alarm company to the Brunswick officers’ quick response to the assistance of alert neighbors, the alleged would-be burglar never had a chance. Stowe, 35, ended the night in the Glynn County Detention Center, where he remained Tuesday without bail on a charge of second-degree burglary.
Police say Stowe set off the store’s alarm when he smashed the front glass door to get inside at around 10 p.m., an hour after closing time. Brunswick patrol officers already were responding to a report of a burglary in progress at the Family Dollar when the store’s security company called.
“The alarm company advised they were watching a live video feed of a male who broke into the store,” said Brunswick Police Capt. Wan Thorpe. Police immediately established a perimeter around the building at 2014 Norwich St.
But residents in the area tipped police that the man had already slipped out of the store, Thorpe said. Witnesses told police he was running south toward Gloucester Street.
Several officers pursued, including police dog Bob and his handler, officer Andrew Blair. Police caught up to Stowe near the Brunswick Fire Department’s Station One at 1201 Gloucester St.
“We brought him back to the Family Dollar where the subject was positively ID’d by witnesses and by the security video at Family Dollar,” Thorpe said.