Glynn County Police more than doubled the trouble for Billy Reid Zeh, adding 13 new charges Tuesday against the former State Court Public Defender who has been jailed for more than a week on allegations of assaulting a former girlfriend.
The new allegations against Zeh stem from two incidents dating back to July of this year and to last November, resulting in charges that include sexual battery, aggravated assault and robbery by sudden snatching, according to Glynn County Police. Zeh, 45, has been held without bond in the Glynn County Detention Center since turning himself in on Aug. 20, charged with two counts of aggravated assault, and one count each of battery, false imprisonment and robbery by sudden snatching, according to jail records. A former girlfriend is the alleged victim in all charges, according to arrest warrants.
The new charges stem from incidents that police allege took place on July 18 of this year and on Nov. 12 of 2018. From the Nov. 12 incident, police have charged Zeh with three counts of sexual battery and one count of simple battery, simple assault, false imprisonment and aggravated assault. From the July 18 incident, he is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment, robbery by sudden snatching and theft by taking.
“Through their investigation, they were able to uncover more information about prior violence that dates back nearly a year,” said Glynn County Police Department spokesman Brandon Kondo.
According to arrest warrants the county police filed Tuesday with the Glynn County Magistrate Court, Zeh allegedly groped the woman in a sexual manner at her St. Simons Island home on Nov. 12, holding her against her will when she attempted to resist. Police allege that the 6-foot-3, 250-pound Zeh also threw the woman on a couch and brought the weight of his body to bear to keep her down, the warrant states. Police further allege that Zeh “grabs the victim by her throat and slams her head against the wall,” the warrant said. “He holds her here with pressure on her throat and kisses her.”
Police allege Zeh also chased her down a hall, clutched her face in his hand and “shoved her into a wall,” the warrant states. Additionally, police allege he “did take a boxer’s fighting stance and punch at the victim’s face repeatedly making the victim lean back from the punches,” the warrant states.
The warrants released Tuesday from the Nov. 12, 2018, charges indicate that evidence may have been captured on video. The aggravated assault and false imprisonment charges from Nov. 12, 2018, are felonies; the others are misdemeanors. Warrants from the July 18 charges against Zeh were not yet available Tuesday from Magistrate Court.
Zeh’s trouble with the law first began in March of 2018, when he was charged with simple battery after allegedly attacking a man who was sitting with the woman at the bar at the King and Prince Hotel on St. Simons Island. He was arrested for DUI in June of that year, stemming from an incident in which he allegedly drove his vehicle into the woman’s house on St. Simons Island and was later stopped by police for weaving on Frederica Road. Zeh’s position as Glynn County State Court Public Defender ended after his June arrest.
During a hearing before Ware County State Court Judge Douglas L. Gibson on Aug. 2, Zeh’s agreed to seek anger management classes and the simple battery charges were dropped. Additionally, the DUI charge was reduced to reckless driving, and he was ordered to serve 12 months’ probation, pay a $1,000 fine and perform community service.
Then, on Aug. 16, police allege that Zeh was at the woman’s home when he strangled her, punched her, ripped a cellphone from her hand and pulled her into a hallway and subdued her for a time. Police issued a public plea Aug. 20 to help locate Zeh on the charges. Zeh turned himself in on the charges later that night. Zeh has a private law practice in Brunswick.
“Once being made aware of this terrible situation, the law enforcement professionals with the Glynn County Police Department were able to take the appropriate action, and give the victim assurance that the judicial system would hold the assailant responsible,” said county police chief John Powell.