The numbers from the latest Point-In-Time count of the homeless in the community provide further evidence of growing housing concerns in Glynn County.
Safe Harbor Children’s Center and community partners conducted a Point-In-Time count on Feb. 21. The count aims to capture the number of homeless individuals in a community on a specific day.
Volunteers canvased Glynn County that day and several days after to survey homeless individuals who are unsheltered, which means they do not couch hop or live in places like motels. These individuals stay in camps, beneath overpasses and in other outdoor spaces.
This year’s count surveyed 217 people who are designated as “unsheltered” in Glynn County.
“Even though the number might look smaller, it is totally individuals that are on the street,” said Jeff Clark, director of street outreach for Safe Harbor Children’s Center. “In the downtown area, the number was 188 in the city of Brunswick.”
A total of 1,900 surveys were conducted throughout the Southeast region of the state that Safe Harbor covers.
Clark expects the number of unsheltered homeless in Glynn County is higher, but the date of the count — President’s Day, a federal holiday — likely reduced the number of people who could be located for the survey.
More than 40 volunteers participated in the count effort in Glynn County.
The numbers reported this year will help Point-In-Time count organizers at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development determine whether to host a count in 2023, Clark said. The numbers also help determine the amount of funding Glynn County will receive for homeless services like supportive living programs.
Another benefit of the count is community awareness about homelessness, Clark said.
“The biggest part of it is for individuals and communities to know that homelessness exists in their community, and it might not just be that guy standing on the corner,” Clark said. “It might be a family that’s homeless. We interviewed a lot of families.”
Affordable housing in Glynn County is extremely limited, which exacerbates the issue of homelessness in the community.
“Rental costs have gone up. Cost of wages hasn’t,” Clark said. “So the average rent for a one-bedroom now can run anywhere from $850 to $1,000. When your’re talking about family units, that’s anywhere from $1,000 to $1,500, depending on where they’re looking.”
The average income in the area does not support that, he said.
Many seniors have also been priced out of their homes because they can no longer afford the rent.
“We worked with about six or seven seniors in the last six months,” Clark said. “And I’m talking 65 and older, up to 90. And their issue is they just can’t afford to pay rent. The rent is too high, and so their social security checks don’t match the cost of living.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has shed light on societal problems and made many challenges worse. That reality is reflected in the Point-In-Time count numbers and the stories told in the surveys.
“The pandemic has increased everything — the cost of living, the cost of food,” Clark said. “A lot of what we see now is that people are just overpriced, and they can’t afford to basically sustain themselves.”
Single mothers are working two jobs to afford rent while struggling to find affordable child care. Renters have been evicted by landlords unwilling to work with them after the CDC moratorium on evictions was lifted.
“Of course, when the landlord doesn’t work with the tenant it’s generally because the tenant has something on their background,” Clark said. “They have an eviction or they have a ‘no pay’ piece on their background, and it makes it very difficult for them to go into another housing opportunity because that is on their background.”
The Point-In-Time count has provided evidence that housing availability and affordability in Glynn County must be addressed, Clark said.
“If we don’t address it as a community … we’re going to have a lot of individuals from this community that are becoming homeless because they just can’t afford to pay basic rent,” he said. “We have to look at how do we make the cost of living versus living wages equitable to individuals to sustain them.”