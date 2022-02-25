A snapshot tabulation of the number of homeless individuals in Glynn County will soon provide important data that can bring resources to the Golden Isles.
The Point-In-Time count for Glynn, Camden, McIntosh, Bryan and Liberty counties began Monday. Safe Harbor Center and its collaborative partners are leading the project.
Volunteers for the count calculate how many homeless are in the area and collect demographic data about families, ages and veteran status.
The count records the number of individuals staying in shelters and transitional housing and estimates the number of individuals who are unsheltered or sleeping outdoors in parks, on the street, in vehicles, abandoned buildings, under bridges and other places not meant for human habitation.
The count is an essential tool that provides insight into the current state of homelessness in each county in Coastal Georgia, said Jeff Clark, director of street outreach for Safe Harbor Children’s Center.
“It’s the first complete count done since the COVID-19 pandemic began, which we’ve worked to keep people experiencing homelessness safe through but whose effects we need to assess across the region,” he said. “It’s more important now than ever before for us to understand what homelessness looks like across Coastal Georgia.
“If we can understand people experiencing homelessness better — who they are, what may have led them to becoming homeless and what health challenges they may have — we can create more effective strategies and deploy resources as effectively as possible moving forward.”
Hundreds of volunteers have been mobilized to assist the count. They work in teams of three to four people to help count and administer a survey to the homeless.
Organizations involved in the PIT count, in addition to the Safe Harbor Center, include Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority, FaithWorks Ministry, Saved by Grace, Manna House, Family Promise, Coastal Community Health Services, Alpha Kappa Alpha and Omega Psi Phi.
Volunteers in previous years carried clipboards and filled out written forms as they conducted surveys. This year, volunteers are able to use an app to log in the information while maintaining social distancing during the ongoing pandemic.