His name is everywhere in Brunswick, but it may disappear from a popular body of water in North Georgia.
Sidney Lanier’s choice of sides during the American Civil War may cost him Lake Lanier. He enlisted in the Confederate States Army in 1861.
Lanier Lake, officially Sidney Lanier Lake, is a 38,000-acre reservoir completed in the late 1950s.
Buford Dam, which controls the flow of the Chattahoochee River into the lake, also is subject to a name change. It was named for Algermon Sidney Buford, a successful railroad man and former politician who also joined the Confederate States Army in 1861
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, has begun the process of removing the name of the famous Georgia poet and author of “Marshes of Glynn” from Lake Lanier and scratching out Buford’s name on the dam.
The corps has authority over the lake and dam, but Congress will have the final say on any new name.
“In accordance with Department of Defense guidance to implement the Naming Commission’s recommendations, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have been directed to provide potential name-changes to Lake Sidney Lanier and Buford Dam,” the corps noted in a statement to the media.
“The William M. (Mac) Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021 designated a congressional Naming Commission to remove the names, symbols, displays, monuments, and paraphernalia that honor the Confederate States of America. Of these DoD-owned assets, four USACE civil works projects were identified: Buford Dam, Buford, Georgia; Lake Sidney Lanier, Buford, Georgia; Stonewall Jackson Lake and Dam, Weston, West Virginia; and Port Allen Lock, Port Allen, Louisiana.”
A corps planning team is working to develop possible name recommendations and establish timelines for the process, according to the Mobile District.
The corps added it is “pausing any actions related to project renaming pending further guidance from the Department of the Army,” but it is still seeking public comments on the renaming.
According to historians, Macon native Lanier was a private aboard a blockade-running vessel before his capture and imprisonment in November 1864. He wrote “The Marshes of Glynn” in 1878. The Sidney Lanier Bridge, structures and an athletic field in Brunswick bear his name.
Buford, a former president of the Atlanta and Richmond Air-Line Railway, was born in North Carolina. Having been a member of the Virginia House of Delegates, he was given the rank of lieutenant colonel in the Army of Northern Virginia and the tasks of watching over Confederate soldiers wounded in battle and helping get supplies to the army.
Buford dam is at the southern end of Lanier Lake in Buford.
