Podcast brings local stories to life

Zoe Herrington, owner of Noble House Jewelers on St. Simons Island, and coming soon to downtown Brunswick, believes in investing in two kinds of jewels – those of the precious stone variety and those people who are treasured, esteemed or indispensable, but may fly under the radar.
It’s for this reason that Zoe began her podcast, “Zoe’s Superstars of the Golden Isles.” The podcast is released at noon Saturdays on iHeart Radio, and is sponsored entirely by Noble House.
“It’s the hour between Glenn Beck and the reruns of Rush Limbaugh,” she said.
Zoe has nearly four decades of experience in the business, and although she grew up in a military family and spent much of her childhood overseas, she has multi-generational ties to St. Simons Island.
Her first Noble House store, in Kansas City, is managed by her son, and she operates the St. Simons store. Renovations on a store in downtown Brunswick are under way. She is excited about business expansion in downtown Brunswick, and that’s one reason she began the new podcast – to highlight interesting people who also want Brunswick and the Golden Isles to grow.
“The focus, or theme, is to highlight people in the Brunswick area that, under normal circumstances, you’d never hear of,” she said. “I like to hear about these dynamos’ paths, and I want to find out when they had their ‘a-ha’ moment. They are entrepreneurs in heart and spirit.”
Zoe plans for 10 episodes for this run, and she emphasized that many people will be unknown to most area residents.
“I like to pluck these people from obscurity, not those with a publicist,” she said. “These people really have stories to tell.”
Zoe said it’s delightful to discover people’s moments of clarity.
“I take deep dives,” she said. “We recently had a very raw, gusty show about a woman who talked about withdrawing from her drug habit, and parts of her life that she has lost permanently because of her addiction.”
Another recent interview was with Angela Sherzer, whom Zoe refers to as a “Renaissance woman.” She was among the first female pilots for FedEx, was the first woman pilot to make a transatlantic flight for FedEx, was the principal flutist for the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, is a sanctioned cat judge and attended nursing school so she could learn how to better help her husband, who has a chronic illness.
“Everything she does, she does to perfection,” Zoe said. “I’m putting the brightest possible light I can on people.”
With this new series she’s trying to focus on downtown Brunswick, she said.
“I want to showcase them, their businesses and their hopes for our Port City,” she stated. “I feel like it’s really important to choose the right people and the right message.”
By that she means she likes to tell life stories of everyday people, and find out what brought them to the area.
“I’m weaving the tapestry for future generations,” she said.
Having a broadcast is not new to Zoe. She formerly hosted “Talking Kansas City Women.”
Hosting a show also helps her grow as a person.
“All of their life’s journeys helped shape me today,” she said. “It’s life-changing to hear what other people’s journeys have been.”
Zoe refers to the interview process as cathartic and intimate for both her and her subject.
“When I walk out of that studio, I’m a different person,” she said.
Her subjects have nothing to fear, she said. Zoe says she reminds them not to be nervous and reassures them she will carry the load.
“I find myself engrossed, she said. “These are amazing people.”