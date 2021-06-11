Plug Power, a leading global provider of hydrogen solutions, will open an $84 million green hydrogen fuel production plant in Camden County.
“I’m glad to welcome Power Plug to the No. 1 state for business. As the home to several of Plug Power’s great Georgia-based customers, including Southern Company and The Home Depot, I’m confident they will find continued success and innovative partnerships in the Peach State,” said Gov. Brian Kemp, who made the announcement Thursday.
Plug Power also provides services to Amazon, BMW, Walmart, Group Carrefour and is expanding to markets including zero-emission on-road vehicles, robotics and data centers.
The location at the industrial park close to Interstate 95 in Kingsland was a selling point.
“With this hydrogen production plant, we are expanding our green hydrogen network to provide zero-emissions fuel to customers in Georgia and across the Southeast,” said Andy March, CEO of Plug Power. “Investing in Camden County is the right choice to support Plug Power’s continued growth.”
The plant will create 24 jobs beginning as soon as summer 2022. The company will be hiring for jobs in operations, engineering, maintenance and logistics. Go to plug power.com for more information.
James Coughlin, executive director of the Camden County Joint Development Authority, said it was a group effort to bring Plug Power to town.
“We are proud to welcome Plug Power to Camden County,” Coughlin said. “The authority was happy to structure a package that is beneficial for the company and the community.”
Okefenokee EMC, the Georgia Department of Economic Development, the city of Kingsland., Georgia Power and Georgia Ports Authority also played roles in supporting the project.
“Having Plug Power expand its footprint to Georgia is exciting news for this growing industry,” said Griff Lynch, executive director of the Georgia Ports Authority. “The ports of Savannah and Brunswick provide the capacity needed for auto part imports and auto exports, making the i-95 corridor perfectly suited for this type of development.”