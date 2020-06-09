An 80-year-old Connecticut woman was sentenced to time served for her role in the April 2018 incident in which a group known as the Plowshares broke into and vandalized Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in Camden County, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Elizabeth McAlister had served 17 months since her arrest along with six others involved in the symbolic protest at the base, which is home to nuclear powered submarines. Plowshares is a Christian-based pacifist and antinuclear group that supports demonstrative acts of resistance.
She was the first in a group of codefendants to be sentenced on charges of conspiracy, destruction of property on a naval installation, depredation of government property and trespass. All were found guilty in October 2019 during a four-day jury trial presided over by U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood at the Frank M. Scarlett Federal Building courthouse in Brunswick.
McAlister additionally was ordered to pay $33,500 in restitution. She will serve three years of supervised release.
“In recent weeks there have been dozens of peaceful protests held throughout the Southern District of Georgia as citizens exercised their constitutional right to peacefully assemble,” said Bobby L. Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. “In contrast, the protesters at Kings Bay broke into a nuclear submarine base where they damaged and vandalized government property. Such violent, illegal behavior will not be tolerated.”
Late on the night of April 4, 2018, the seven Plowshares members cut through a padlocked gate to a perimeter fence at Kings Bay. They proceeded to damage and vandalize property inside before naval security guards intervened.
They videoed the acts and freely admitted to their roles in the incident, an act of symbolic protest. The videos were shown to jurors.
Others involved in the protest will be sentenced at later dates.