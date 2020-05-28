The sentencing of seven anti-nuclear activists found guilty of breaking into and vandalizing Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay has been moved to June.
Granting motions from the defendants — also collectively known as the Kings Bay Plowshares 7 — U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood scheduled Elizabeth McAlister’s sentencing for June 8.
It will be held via video conference in light of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.
The courthouse in the Frank M. Scarlett Federal Building on Gloucester Streetis following guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Sentencing was originally scheduled for Thursday and Friday.
“I would like to be personally present in the courtroom for my sentencing and would like any witnesses testifying on my behalf to be personally present in the courtroom, along with other public supporters,” a filing by defendant Mark Colville states. “I do not at this time wish to appear for sentencing via video conferencing.”
Stephen Kelly, Patrick O’Neill and Martha Hennessy had their sentencing dates moved to June 29, while Colville, Carmen Trotta and Clare Grady will return to the courtroom June 30.
A jury declared the seven anti-nuclear activists — who broke into Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in April 2018 — guilty on all counts in October.
All await sentencing on charges of conspiracy, destruction of property on a naval installation, depredation of government property and misdemeanor trespassing. They face a maximum of 20 years and six months in prison if given the maximum on each count and if the counts are to be served consecutively.
The defendants, who are also members of the Catholic Worker movement, made the case in court that they were acting on their religious convictions by engaging in transformation and symbolic denuclearization of the base.
Wood ruled the religious conviction defense unacceptable in regards to the charges at hand.
They received some popular support, with protestors traveling from around the country to protest nuclear weapons and call for the defendants’ release. The case also attracted the attention of award-winning Hollywood actor Martin Sheen, who attended one of the Plowshares’ court dates in August.