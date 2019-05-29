Plowshares defendants object to magistrate’s recommendation

As discussed at length in earlier hearings before the federal court in Brunswick, the federal Religious Freedom Restoration Act contains awfully broad language, which led to quite a bit of argument as to whether the law covers the actions of seven anti-war Catholics who broke into Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in April 2018.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Benjamin Cheesbro, in his report and recommendation, advised the court deny their motions to dismiss their criminal charges, stating RFRA doesn’t give anyone the legal cover to break into an otherwise secured military base, regardless of the sincerity of the beliefs held. In objections filed with the court Tuesday, the defendants are standing by their arguments.
In his discussion of the matters at hand, Cheesbro explains in a footnote that some courts “have conceptualized RFRA as an affirmative defense, akin to immunity, when it is used to defend against criminal charges,” and cites federal court rulings in Colorado, Hawaii and the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
He also states that he finds their actions at Kings Bay “religious in nature,” and that in breaking into the base, and allegedly committing criminal property destruction and depredation, came out of sincerely held religious beliefs that informed and drove their public policy stances. That checks two out of the three boxes in deciding whether the defendants have a successful RFRA claim, at first glance.
The decisive question is whether the government policy at issue “directly conflicts with the religious conduct and, if so, whether the pressure the law exerts is substantial.” In this vein, Cheesbro states the defendants are within their rights to practice what they call “symbolic disarmament,” but the evidence provided in court doesn’t prove the defendants needed to “engage in those activities without permission or on portions of the facility behind the perimeter fence line.”
As such, he says their beliefs don’t conflict with the charges levied against them by federal prosecutors.
“Most importantly, in addressing the least-restrictive means prong of the RFRA test, all defendants argue that a less-restrictive alternative to prosecution would be for the government to provide defendants space on the military base to practice their religious beliefs…,” Cheesbro wrote. “Thus, defendants plainly believe that they could have exercised their sincerely held religious belief through a government-approved protest — they just decided not to ask.”
Cheesbro further explains in a footnote, “During the evidentiary hearing, defendants (Stephen) Kelly and (Mark) Colville explained that illegally entering the facility without permission drew greater attention to the protest activities, which they viewed as favorable…. But these defendants did not credibly testify that illegal entry was, in itself, a part of the religious belief system.”
Even giving the defendants the benefit of the doubt on that third factor of the RFRA defense, which Cheesbro said they don’t have, the government has a compelling interest to keep unauthorized people out of Kings Bay.
“The government established that the Ohio-class submarines are more vulnerable to attack when docked at the base than when deployed, and that the Kings Bay facility utilizes extraordinary security measures, including the use of deadly force, to ensure the security of the base,” Cheesbro wrote. “By entering the base and its most sensitive areas without authorization, defendants put themselves and base personnel at risk — e.g., the exercise of deadly force could have easily resulted in casualties among defendants or those charged with base security.”
From there, the question is whether the government should’ve chosen a different method to deal with the defendants beside criminal prosecution. Different methods were brought up in earlier hearings, but so was the fact that the defendants have decades-long histories of getting involved in similar actions and serving prison time for those acts.
Cheesbro explained that each of the lesser penalties suggested are less punitive than prison time, but equally restrictive of the defendants’ ability to perform “prophetic and sacramental acts….”
“Defendants cannot plausibly suggest that a permitted protest is a less-restrictive means of protecting the government’s compelling interests when defendants made no effort to determine whether the less-restrictive means they now propose was available to them before they broke into the base,” Cheesbro wrote. “To permit such tactics would turn the RFRA analysis on its head.”
By press time Tuesday, defendants Kelly, Clare Therese Grady, Martha Hennessy and Elizabeth McAlister filed their objections to the report and recommendations. If going according to form as with other aspects of this case, similar objections from Colville, Patrick O’Neill and Carmen Trotta are likely to follow.
The defendants, in their nearly identical objections, argued the federal government’s enforcement of the law does indeed violate the defendants’ religious freedom.
“In the present case, the government’s prosecution to enforce the trespass and property statutes is intended to, and certainly does, place ‘substantial pressure’ on the defendants to modify their behavior and to violate their beliefs,” the defendants argue. “As the government’s evidence shows, this criminal prosecution is intended to pressure defendants not to engage in sacramental symbolic disarmament on the base.
“As Capt. (Brian) Lepine testified, ‘failing to prosecute them would only reinforce that behavior.’”
They also argue they’re the subject of selective prosecution. In a footnote, the defendants state that base personnel turned over a trespasser in a previous incident to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, and Lepine testified he didn’t know if federal charges were brought against the person, and evidently Lepine didn’t issue a debarment letter regarding that person.
“Indeed, the evidence would support a finding that the government has in fact singled out these defendants in bringing a federal criminal prosecution in their case — the very opposite of what RFRA requires,” the defendants argue. “At the very least, the government owes an explanation of how ‘compelling’ its interests are in the case of these nonviolent religious protestors versus other ‘trespassers’ on the base.”
The defendants go on to state Cheesbro’s conclusions that the defendants put the lives of themselves and others at risk are baseless speculation.
“The reality is that the government did not take its RFRA responsibilities seriously, and subsequently the court’s R&R failed to hold the government to account,” the defendants contend.
The defense also takes issue with the R&R in which Cheesbro writes tat the government may apply a general compelling interest to prevent “clandestine, nighttime entry and property destruction at a military base that serves a critical role in national security….”
They counter, “If adopted as law, this sweeping rule would exempt all military installation from the compelling interest test, regardless of the motive for entering or the amount of property damage done. This rule would apply to any person spray-painting the perimeter fence at night.
“The only reason why the court might be tempted to adopt such a sweeping rule is that the government has declined to produce evidence and prove its case against these particular defendants, with respect to property that was far removed from the military’s important assets.”
U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood will take into consideration the magistrate’s report and the defense’s objections and later issue a ruling.