An international effort to clean up communities and leave them better than they were is coming back to Brunswick this month.
Keep Golden Isles Beautiful’s Trash Dash plogging event is set to bring walkers, joggers and runners of all abilities together for an hour-long trash pickup event, a release from the organization said.
Plogging, which combines the words jogging and plocka upp, or pickup in Swedish, began in 2016 in Sweden and quickly spread worldwide.
“We are excited to partner with local organizations and the city of Brunswick to offer a Plogging opportunity in the downtown area,” said Lea King-Badyna, KGIB executive director.
The event will be at 4 p.m., May 31, and begin and end at Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle Street in downtown Brunswick. Participants will walk or jog the Brunswick Wellness Walk, Run and Bike route to clean the area prior to the Brunswick Wellness Walk, Run and Bike and Kids Fest event set for June 3.
The previous three plogging events were on St. Simons Island, King-Badyna said.
“We thought it would be fun to do this one in Brunswick this year to clean the route for the upcoming event,” she said.
The event is free. Supplies to be to pick up trash along the route will be provided at registration at Old City Hall.
Participants will also receive a reusable water bottle and grocery bag adorned with a logo while supplies last.
“Runners/joggers/walkers of all levels and ages are welcome to join us in this fun community betterment activity that will clean the Brunswick Wellness Walk, Run & Bike event scene route, prepping it for that upcoming community event,” King-Badyna said.
The plogging event is organized by KGIB, Bike Walk Golden Isles, Environmental Community Action, Golden Isles Track Club, the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority and the city of Brunswick.
For more information email Keep Golden Isles Beautiful at KGIB@gmail.com or call 912-279-1490.