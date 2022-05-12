College and high school students eager to earn a paycheck will have an easy time finding a job this summer.
There are plenty of them to be had in Glynn County, says Scott McQuade, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Consider it one of the many advantages of living on the coast.
Glynn’s islands and beaches are a major tourist attraction, and despite COVID-19 and rising gasoline prices, the hospitality industry continues to thrive, McQuade has reported.
“There are so many wonderful job opportunities available in the summer season for high school and college students,” McQuade said. “This season there are more jobs than ever due to labor shortages and such strong business demand.”
In Georgia, teens aged 14-15 are required to have a work permit. Some work-related restrictions may apply for those in the 16-17 age range.
Individuals under the age of 21 are not allowed to work in places where alcohol is sold or consumed.
“The hospitality industry offers all sorts of jobs ranging from professional to more service orientated,” McQuade said. “Students and residents alike can find job opportunities in customer service fields such as front desk agents, reservationists, concierges, servers, tour guides, etc.”
Students are not the only ones who can capitalize on the robust job market. Adults can as well.
“For those that want a bit more adventure, there is always help needed in outdoor recreation fields, lifeguards, camp counselors, and boating and fishing guides,” he said. “There are also jobs often available in the various resort departments such as marketing, accounting, maintenance, transportation and engineering.”
Teens who land a job will earn more than a paycheck.
“A job in the hospitality industry prepares you for any line of work in the future and it is also one of the best industries to have upward mobility,” McQuade said. “The skills learned by working within the industry provide some of the best soft skills that translate throughout life. After all the hospitality industry’s mission is to serve others.
“The 15,000-plus local workers that serve this industry daily provide some of the best service in the nation.”
May 26 is the last day of public school in Glynn County. The summer break for students ends Aug. 10, the first official day of the 2022-2023 school year.