A Union Street house with peeling paint got painted twice Monday.
A couple of accomplished artists set up their easels in the median in the 1200 block of Union Street and interpreted the fading old house in oil colors.
Impressionist plein air painter and author Kevin Macpherson of Taos, N.M., and Jing Xhao, a fine arts painter, were on either side of a bottle brush bush as they applied their paints to canvas.
The artists were teaching and painting in Jacksonville at Plein Air South and came up to Brunswick for a day to paint. Macpherson will travel to a Charleston gallery for an exhibition while Jing is going to Palm Beach to paint and teach.
Macpherson is well known in the art world for his instructional books on oil painting. He organized one of the first plein air painting groups in the country, and his books are popular among the outdoor artists.
As for the house, it has a new owner and is being renovated. It is certain to get a new coat of paint if the differently colored samples on an exterior wall of the clapboard house are an indication.