Saturday was Albert Fendig Jr. Day in Brunswick thanks to a proclamation from the City Commission that lauded the retired lawyer for a lifetime of accomplishments.
Albert Fendig Jr. spent much of Saturday circulating among artists who came to Hofwyl-Broadfield State Historic Site to capture scenes from the park in plein air paintings.
Albert’s Plein Air Affair began 10 years earlier to honor Fendig as he retired as the longtime trustee of the park. Fendig was doubly honored Saturday at the anniversary observance with a proclamation from the Brunswick City Commission declaring it Albert Fendig Day.
“It’s just one of the greatest fun events we have in Glynn County,’’ Fendig said from the seat of a golf cart.
There were 43 artists painting in the 10th anniversary of the event that Jeanne Earl McConnell and Sudy Leavy founded as Fendig retired as trustee and Gordon Strother became trustee.
Fendig rode the grounds in a golf cart talking with the artists and taking their pictures. He met a “snowbird from Wisconsin,’’ he said, several painters from Jacksonville and a number of painters who come year after year.
He has painted at the namesake event before but chose to enjoy the works of others Saturday. Although, he has completed four paintings in the past month at his studio at Marsh’s Edge.
“I’ve been very much in the painting mood,’’ he said. “I’ve painted a bunch of them.”
Some of his work was on display along with others over tablecloths that painters had signed at previous Albert’s Plein Air Affairs.
This year’s artists found a variety of subjects on the grounds, mostly the antebellum plantation house, other buildings on the former rice plantation and dairy farm and the ancient oaks.
Stephen Dunn from Jacksonville painted a second story window and its green shutters beside the chimney.
“It caught my eye,’’ he said. In his painting, a lamp was shining in the window as it was when he first saw it. It was dark as he finished.
Phillis Harrell, also from Jacksonville, painted the grill and part of the deep blue hood and fender of Miss Ophelia’s old Cutlass that she drove fast on U.S. 17. The late Ophelia Dent, who had operated a profitable dairy farm there, donated the property to the state.
Artist Amanda Wathen of Waycross, her husband Scott and daughter Samantha were in the former pasture where she finger-painted one of the big oaks.
“I think I’m the only finger painter here,’’ she said. Many of her paintings are of sea life and birds that she travels to Jekyll Island to see.
The artists and other guests were treated to lunch on the grounds where George Netherton said, “We do this in honor of Albert, who has done so much for Hofwyl and historic preservation in general.’’
Fendig chartered the Coastal Georgia Historical Society, and he and Leavy formed the Friends of Hofwyl group. The proclamation that City Commissioner Julie Martin read also noted he helped establish the friends group for Fort Frederica National Monument among many other things including serving with civic groups and the state bar.