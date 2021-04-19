There was blue sky in the paintings produced Saturday at Albert’s Plein Air Affair at Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, but that had seemed doubtful with dawn’s light rain.
The rains held off, but the sand gnats did not and, bathed in repellent, the 41 painters turned out new renderings of the oaks, plantation house and farm buildings standing on the antebellum rice plantation and more recently a dairy farm.
The event that started in 2013 was back after a one-year hiatus because of the pandemic.
Albert Fendig, an avid plein air artist himself, didn’t paint, but he made the rounds in a golf cart greeting and thanking those who came. As the artists broke for lunch, he told the story of a visit with Ophelia Dent, who bequeathed what was then a dairy farm to the state to use as the public park that is now a historic site.
He shared how Miss Ophelia had gone off with a shotgun to dispatch a rattlesnake that had turned up in a farm building then returned to their meeting and asked for another glass of the iced tea that Fendig said was the worst he had ever tasted.
He encouraged the artists to finish their paintings.
“They’ll have some bugs on them, but that just makes them better,’’ he said.
Indeed, one artist said, a bug stuck in the oil is evidence it is genuine plein air.
Some of the paintings will go on a voluntary exhibition tour to local galleries that site manager Bill Giles helps tell the site’s story.
Some who pass the park’s gates on U.S. 17 don’t know what’s behind them, and the art spreads the message.
Fendig said the day couldn’t have been better.
“It’s absolutely fantastic to have so much enjoyment from this old place we have here,’’ he said.