Playwright to share historical story

The threads of Burnell Williams’ are life deeply woven into this community. She grew up in Brunswick during the segregation era, and as a young woman, she worked in the “colored” side of the W.T. Grant Department store downtown. Though more than 50 years ago, she can vividly remember those days.
“Geneva Lyde, who was a local Civil Rights leader, ran the ‘colored’ side of the counter, which was just a nook on the extreme other side ... away from the ‘white’ side. When integration happened, I was put ‘on the floor’ as they called it,” she said.
Though she was a little nervous about this new role, Williams said most people went above and beyond to make her feel welcome.
“Everyone was extremely nice. But there was this one man. It was at Christmas, and I asked him if I could help him ... and he yelled at me: ‘No, I want a white clerk.’ I just stood there. He seemed 9 feet tall. Then this white lady came over, put her arm around me and walked me away,’” she recalled.
The encounter reinforced what Williams had always known — some people are kind and some are not. Race has no bearing on one’s disposition. People are just people. It’s a concept that Williams has also tried to communicate through her work. A prolific playwright, she has penned stories that detail the human condition in a variety of ways. She wrote a popular religious play about the suffering of Christ called “Lashes and Nails.” And she is now preparing to stage a new production — “Across the Water: The Gifts We Bring,” about an enslaved African family’s
journey to America.
“It’s to commemorate the 400th anniversary of when the first Africans captives were brought to these shores in 1619. We want to use this incident as an instrument of understanding and of peace. We want to show what we, as black people, encountered during those terrible years,” she said. “But as a balance, we also want to convey that we didn’t do it alone. Our white counterparts deserve so much credit in helping us achieve the freedom we enjoy today — from the famous abolitionists to unnamed people.”
The play will be staged at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. It offers a cast of black and white actors who will share the powerful story through dance and song as well as drama.
“We have been working so hard for quite a while. We are very fortunate to have former Mayor Bryan Thompson playing the part of the auctioneer. We will also focus on the Harlem Renaissance and Cotton Club with performers portraying that era,” she said. “It’s just going to be something that brings out all of the emotions — a little anger, pity, there’s going to be love. We will just strike all of the heartstrings but it’s going to be fantastic entertainment.”
For Williams, the play is about sharing the history of her ancestors, while promoting unity between all people. As someone who was a part of the local Civil Rights Movement, she seeks a way to dispel prejudices and continue that important conversation.
“The reason I named the play ‘Across the Water: the Gifts We Bring’ is to show that black people are contributors to this society. We are often thought of as looking for handouts as recipients of government programs, but we have been real contributors through the gifts we’ve given: the inventions like the traffic light or in the field of medicine,” she said. “Our blood, sweat and tears helped to build this country. No race can claim to be the sole contributor. We all built this together.”
