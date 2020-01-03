Plastic bag ban among prefiled bills

An Atlanta Democrat prefiled legislation in the state Senate in December that could have significant implications for the coast and wildlife conservation if it attracts support in the coming General Assembly session.
State Sen. Donzella James filed S.B. 280 on Dec. 4, and it would mandate after Jan. 1, 2021, that “no persons who are engaged as dealers in the sale at retail and who are subject to the collection of sales and use taxes under Part 2 of Article 1 of Chapter 8 of Title 48 shall distribute any plastic carryout bags to customers.”
Plastic marine debris is a worldwide phenomenon, but one of the most recognized experts on it is Jenna Jambeck, who is a professor of engineering at the University of Georgia and heads up the Jambeck Research Group, which conducts and teaches environmental engineering with a focus on solid waste.
Her research shows that most trash that ends up along our beaches and in the water are single-use plastics, like plastic carryout bags, many of which would be banned under the bill as it’s written currently. When these bags get into the ocean, they can become unfortunate meals for sea turtles.
Sea turtles tend to see jellyfish as a snack food, and plastic bags can look and undulate in the water not unlike a jellyfish, leading sea turtles to eat them.
A September 2018 study published in the journal Scientific Reports found a 50 percent probability of mortality once an animal attempted to digest at least 14 pieces of plastic.
According to the study’s abstract, researchers “tested the relationship between the amount of plastic a turtle has ingested and the likelihood of death, treating animals that died of known causes unrelated to plastic ingestion as a statistical control group.
“(They) utilized two data sets; one based on necropsies of 246 sea turtles and a second using 706 records extracted from a national strandings database. Animals dying of known causes unrelated to plastic ingestion had less plastic in their gut than those that dies of either indeterminate causes or due to plastic ingestion directly — e.g. via gut impaction and perforation.”
Further, the study referenced other research that determined around 52 percent of all sea turtles have ingested plastic debris, with 90 percent of juvenile green sea turtles in the Southwest Atlantic Ocean, 80 percent of juvenile loggerheads in the Western Mediterranean Sea and 100 percent of turtles surveyed in coastal Brazil.
While the bill would ban many plastic bags, there are a number of exemptions. Exempt bag types include those used to contain or wrap uncooked meat, package bulk items, contain food sliced or prepared to order, contain a newspaper for delivery, collect trash, store food for refrigeration, garment bags, bags prepackaged for sale, bags to carry out or deliver prepared food and bags provided by a pharmacy to carry prescription drugs.
State Sen. William Ligon, R-White Oak, said he’s predisposed to oppose the measure should it come up for consideration and doesn’t think the Senate will take it up.
“Furthermore, the legislature should not regulate the use of such things like plastic bags, straws or the size of soft drinks,” Ligon said. “We should not be trying to imitate states like California or New York.”
State Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, said he’ll develop a better feel for the bill once he can take the time and look it over.
“I’ve not seen it, and I want to look at it real close,” Hogan said. “I know plastic is doing damage to our planet, and we’ve got to look at the cost of converting over to totally paper, and I don’t know if you’re talking about lawn trash bags, or just (bags) out of the grocery store or what, but I think trash bags are bad for our environment, period.”
State Rep. Jeff Jones, R-St. Simons Island, did not respond to questions emailed regarding the bill as of press time.
Megan Desrosiers, CEO of One Hundred Miles, said she considers the bill a good start.
“Prohibiting the use of single-use plastic shopping bags for packing groceries would put a big dent in plastic bag waste in Georgia,” Desrosiers said. “I hope this bill and the effort to pass it starts a bigger conversation about single-use plastics. From bottles and utensils to straws and plates, the problem is much bigger than just bags.”
The General Assembly reconvenes Jan. 13.