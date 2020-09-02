The flowering Mexican heather’s newly planted roots were just settling in a new home Friday, beside the colorful stalks of purple Angelonia and the bright blades of liriope.
Sandy Anderson, Gretchen Negles and others with the Live Oak Garden Club were pleased with the new addition to their pet gardening project, the raised planters on the pavilion at the foot of the St. Simons Island Pier.
Then came the night. Then came Saturday morning. The soothing raised flower bed had turned to bedlam. The sun rose to expose dirt and plants scattered all over the pavement of the popular waterfront leisure section of the Pier Village.
“We came back the next morning and I don’t know what happened,” said Anderson, the Live Oaks Garden Club’s secretary. “First thing I saw was dirt all over the planter. They ripped the liriopes up out the corners. They just tore the Mexican heather and purple Angelonia out and threw them everywhere. I think somebody was drunk and wanted to play a game to see who can throw the most plants on the ground.”
Some 20 plants were stolen or destroyed. The loss added up to an estimated $140, according to a report filed with the Glynn County Police Department.
Anderson and Negles could not believe it happened. Again.
This most recent affront to defenseless flora was by far the worst but by no means the first. For whatever reason, the garden club’s lovingly tended flower beds have been a target of theft and vandalism for several months now.
The garden club ladies keep up the two raised beds at the pier pavilion out of the goodness of their hearts and to feed their love of gardening. They adopted the beds last November through an arrangement with the Glynn County Public Works Department.
The Live Oak Garden Club also tends the butterfly garden at Demere Park. Members have lent their time to projects in downtown Brunswick and with the St. Simons Land Trust, among others.
“It’s a labor of love for them,” said county public works director Dave Austin. “And their contributions have really brightened up that area of the village. It looks so pretty. It would be really nice if these people could just leave the garden alone.”
The plant poaching started in May. These were discerning plant pilferers, at first. The only sign of theft was the missing plant and a slight divot, signs that the plants had been lifted carefully for replanting elsewhere.
“They started taking the pentas left and right,” she said. “And they also took the lantana.”
By June, the flower filching was still going strong.
“Somebody likes their summer plants a little too much,” Austin said at the time.
“Some thief has gotten themselves a real nice garden somewhere,” said Jack Franklin, public works’ division manager of park maintenance. “It’s always a late-night heist. They really seem to like the Mexican heather.”
The garden club began filing police reports. A surveillance camera was set up, Austin said. And alongside the sign crediting the garden club for the beautiful raised gardens, public works added a new sign: “Notice: This Area Monitored At All Times.”
“We’re trying to catch those scoundrels,” Austin said.
And for a month or so, the replacement plants finally got to take root, along with the established azaleas in the center of the beds.
And then this.
The losses add up. So far, the loss of plants to vandalism and theft at the pier’s raised beds has cost the club roughly $1,000. That money, as with the money for all the club’s projects, comes solely from an annual Christmas poinsettia sale.
“The county has been more than fantastic,” Anderson said. “We just didn’t realize we would be constantly replacing plants.”
Not that they are giving up. Come Monday, Anderson, Negles and other garden club members were recommitting themselves to the raised gardens with green thumbs up. After a trip to the garden center, some digging and planting and tender loving care, the raised planters looked good as new.
“We’re a garden club – we like pretty,” said Anderson. “We try to fix it as soon as we can.”
“We just keep coming back,” added Negles.
People are a big reason that they do. “When we’re down here, people come by and say, ‘thank you,’” said Anderson. “And the regulars really appreciate it. That makes it worthwhile.”
As for the rascals who perpetrated this weekend’s garden variety debacle, Negles has some choice words.
“Your Mamma would not be happy with you at all!”