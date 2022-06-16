The widening of U.S. 17 from Yacht Road to Harry Driggers Boulevard is closer to a start date.
Jill Nagel, district communications officer for the Georgia Department of Transportation, said Plant Improvement received notice to proceed with the project May 26.
“The next step is a closed pre-construction conference between GDOT and the contractor Plant Improvement at which time they will inform GDOT of an expect date work will begin,” Nagel said.
“The contractor determines the start date.”
Plant Improvement is the contractor for the $35.2 million project, which includes the four-laning of 4.1 miles of U.S. 17 and construction of a bridge over Thornhill Creek.
U.S. 17 shrinks from four lanes to two lanes just north of Chapel Crossing Road.
May 31, 2024, is the completion date for the project.
“The contractor can get time extensions if delays occur that are beyond their control,” Nagel said.
Nagel said the project has not been delayed. A 30- to 90-day review period is allowed once a contract is awarded.
Local and state planners say expanding the highway will improve traffic flow and safety, as well as enhance a major hurricane evacuation route.
The widening project has been on GDOT’s to-do list for well over a decade.
Future phases of the widening project include construction of a traffic circle at the intersection of U.S. 17 and GA 99 and four-laning U.S. 17 from Harry Driggers Boulevard north to GA. 99.