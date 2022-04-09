Organizers of the Liberty Brunswick Project plan to recognize the Brunswick shipyard that built ships to support the nation’s war effort during World War II.
Members of Forward Brunswick are working with the city’s tree board to determine the best locations to plant 99 native trees to commemorate the 85 Liberty Ships and 14 Knot Ships built at the J.A. Jones Shipyard.
Each tree or cluster of trees planted will include interpretive signs explaining the war effort and how it shaped the city.
Erin Granados, executive director of Forward Brunswick, said the goal is to gather information with the help of the local historical society and the College of Coastal Georgia for the stories told on the signs.
The organization has reached a memorandum of understanding to establish the first five stops in the MathTalk trail in downtown Brunswick. The program establishes trails in urban areas that are often economically distressed with sites along the way where children can solve age-specific math problems without the need for a pencil and paper or calculator. This will be the second community in Georgia to participate in the MathTalk program.
The plan is to have 13 stops where participants will have the opportunity to solve math problems that will be changed periodically to keep interest levels high.
Local businesses could also play a role by offering rewards to children who successfully complete the math problems.
“I think we’re on a successful path,” Granados said.
“We want to make sure our projects connect downtown and impact the entire city.”
Forward Brunswick is trying to raise the $165,000 estimated cost of planting the trees, the interpretive signage and collateral material.
Go to forwardbrunswick.org to donate or learn more about the organization.