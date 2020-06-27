Supporters of a convention center in downtown Brunswick touted the proposal as a key to the future prosperity of the city’s historic downtown district.
But the recent announcement by Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey that he plans to ask city commissioners to delay the project for the foreseeable future didn’t exactly upset prominent downtown business owners.
Michael Kaufman, owner of three Wick office building complexes downtown, said he was “very pleased” with the announcement. He is among those who never supported the construction of a convention center in the Oglethorpe block downtown.
“I don’t think that would be the highest and best use for that site,” he said. “I think a hotel would be great downtown, but a better use would be residential.”
Tommy McGraw, owner of the Kress building on Newcastle Street, is a businessman who likes the idea of a convention center in Brunswick but not in the Oglethorpe block.
“I hope we can see a revenue-generating convention center in downtown Brunswick,” he said. “I don’t believe that property is a viable location for a convention center.”
He said the site could be a great opportunity for a public/private partnership or a private developer to build needed residential space downtown.
Businessman Bill Bernstein said the city needs a hotel downtown, but he never thought a convention center at the site was a good idea.
“Nobody could say who was going to use it,” he said. “It was the dumbest idea I ever heard.”
Harvey expressed disappointment about the recommendation he plans to make at the July 1 city commission meeting. He said the COVID-19 pandemic put the city in a financial position where it can ill-afford to go into debt to build the center.
“We’re in a tight budget here,” Harvey said. “We have to look at alternatives. We are not looking at funding the center at this time.”
Harvey said he plans to ask the Glynn County Commission for more time to develop the property. The county gave the city the property under the condition it is developed within a certain time period.
Glynn County Commission Chairman Mike Browning said it’s too early to determine if fellow commissioners have any interest in revisiting the agreement.
“The block that we own there, the Oglethorpe block, we didn’t have any plans for it,” he said. “We don’t have any plans to do anything on it. I think the board still wants to honor that commitment that was made all those years ago to let them build a conference center there. I don’t believe there’s going to any need to revisit it.”
Browning said the only condition is the property must be for public use or a public/private partnership that would include negotiations with the city.
“Technically we have given the city the property and it’s got some pretty tight restrictions on it,” he said. “If they live up to those, it’s theirs.”