With the completion of a campus in Kingsland last month, Coastal Pines Technical College is directing its focus on Brunswick.
Coastal Pines President Glenn Deibert announced plans Tuesday for a major expansion project that will more than double the classroom space of the Brunswick campus and create sorely needed lab space.
He said the project will add 94,000 square feet of classroom and lab space at an estimated cost of $38 million.
The existing campus building, which opened in 2015, is 55,000 square feet and mostly classroom space.
Deibert, speaking to the Golden Isles Development Authority, said the project was ranked this year in the Top 6 proposed by technical colleges across the state.
“If you’re in the Top 6, generally the governor won’t veto it,” he said. “(But) with all the COVID stuff, the budget just didn’t work out (this year).”
The project will enable the campus to expand existing programs and offer a full slate of new ones.
Among the hottest programs in the technical college system are aviation technician, advanced manufacturing, construction management, welding, truck driving and hospitality, he said.
“This will truly be classrooms and labs,” he said.
There are also plans to offer specialized non-credit training for local businesses to help meet current and future employment needs, he said.
Once funding is approved, Deibert said there will be plenty of time for input from business and community leaders about the slate of classes and ways to improve local economic development.
“All these things are subject to change once we get in the design,” he said. “We want to plan way ahead.”
Enrollment at the college for the fall semester is still ongoing, but Deibert said there is no doubt it will be down because of COVID-19 health concerns. The pandemic has forced the college to be creative in the ways it teaches classes.
Truck driving, which is in very high demand, is one of the challenging courses to instruct because of the virus. During labs, Deibert said there are usually four students in the cab. Now, the classes are limited to one student at a time in the cab for instruction.
Deibert said it has forced the college to offer more classes at different times of the day in an attempt to accommodate the demand for drivers.
“You will see a decrease for a couple of semesters,” he said. “We’re maxing out and doing everything we can.”