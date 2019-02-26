Plans for a new veterans memorial park in downtown Brunswick are “100 percent” and the project is nearly ready to be bid out to contractors, the Glynn County Tree Advisory Board heard at its Monday meeting.
Glynn County is heading up the project, which is funded by Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016 revenue. The current plan is to build the park on a vacant lot between I and J streets just off Newcastle Street, where the county jail once sat.
At the meeting, Public Works Director Dave Austin said the plan for the park is “100 percent” complete.
County officials and commissioners will likely meet before the project goes out to bid to establish a base package of features, Austin said. The base will include as much the county thinks the county can afford with the $1.5 million in SPLOST money allotted to the project.
Architects with TSW Design estimated the cost to build the park as planned would cost around $1.8 million. Anything the county considers extraneous will be included in the bid in separate packages, allowing it to include more features in the project if they’ll fit in the SPLOST budget, Austin said.
If the county does have to cut back on features, it can save up to add them later, the veterans park committee decided. Alternatively, it will leave more room for the memorial to grow, Austin said.
“(Veterans park committee chairman) Mike Browning understands these kinds of parks grow as more groups want to add memorials,” Austin said.
Should veterans groups wish to install memorials for military organizations or units in the park, there will be room along the sidewalks for them to do so, he said.
In other business, the advisory board heard updates on two live oak trees in Neptune Park and a cluster of trees at the end of one of the McKinnon St. Simons Island Airport’s runways that are slated for removal.
Designers with EMC Engineering met with county officials and tree preservation groups in Neptune Park recently to get a look at the situation, said Miriam Lancaster, with Golden Isles Fund for Trees.
County commissioners contracted with EMC to design a new picnic area so the current one can be moved out from under the historic trees. The trees had been in decline due to their age and the picnic area covering their roots.
She said the team seemed capable and asked good questions, and that she looked forward to seeing what they come up with. Plans for relocating the picnic area will be presented to the public for comment before being finalized, she added.
During discussion of the trees slated for removal — located along Kings Way just east of its intersection with Frederica Road — Glynn County Airport Commission Executive Director Robert Burr explained the situation to tree board members.
The Federal Aviation Administration tasks all airports with ensuring the safety of the communities around them, Burr said. The trees are in a zone where safety regulations say nothing should stand taller than 20 feet.
Board member Bill Hilton asked if the county could just cut the trees below 20 feet. It could, Burr said, but then it would have to cut them again every time they grew above 20 feet.
The airport commission wanted to build a viewing area where the trees currently are, Burr said, but Hilton suggested replacing the trees with minor shrubbery given the proliferation of benches on Kings Way and Frederica Road.
Burr said the airport commission would be fine with that.
County Public Works is planning to cut the trees down as soon as possible, Austin said. It is currently busy with a number of other road projects and will get to it eventually.
One lane may have to be closed when the trees come down, he added.
The tree board’s next meeting is scheduled for March 25.