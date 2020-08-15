The iconic sign on the facade of the Kress building in downtown Brunswick will be coming down soon.
But it will only be for a short time starting in October while improvements to the building’s facade are made. Then the sign will be erected back onto the building out of respect for the history it represents for the city.
Businessman Tommy McGraw purchased the building last year with plans to renovate the 20,000-square-foot structure into a combination of uses.
The Wells Fargo Bank will continue to operate in its space on the first floor, with a fitness center planned in some of the remaining space on the ground level.
The second floor will be converted into eight condominiums that McGraw said have already attracted the interest of potential tenants.
“We’ve had a ton of interest, including from people out of town,” he said of the condos. “I have received great feedback and support from the community, and various municipal officials and expect that this project will move forward rapidly and without hindrance.”
The COVID-19 pandemic delayed work at first, but McGraw said finding highly qualified labor is not an issue. He said the work should be done in 12 to 14 months after it begins.
A rooftop bar and seafood restaurant with a spectacular view of the waterfront will make it a destination, he said.
“It’s right there in the heartbeat of the city,” he said.
The project has already been approved by the city’s historic preservation board and has been given a certificate of appropriateness.
McGraw said he still needs approval and permits by the city, but he doesn’t believe there will be any issues.
“I believe the largest hurdle to jump will be the various permits required for the restaurant,” he said. “Due to the numerous health codes and requirements, it will take some time and mutual effort between us and the various agencies involved to ensure we have a beautiful and safe establishment.”