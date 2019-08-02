Organizers have abandoned plans to convert the old Brunswick hospital into an apartment complex for the chronically homeless.
Linda Heagy, a representative from Hand in Hand of Glynn, made the announcement Thursday at a town hall meeting at Old City Hall.
“We’re going to look at other places in the community,” she said.
Heagy said her organization will continue to seek a place to house between 25 and 30 people who have been homeless for three or more years.
“They are the most vulnerable,” she said. “They can be productive in society with some help.”
Heagy apologized to residents living near the old hospital building that is now Harpers Joy, a home for mentally handicapped residents.
“We didn’t mean to bypass you,” she said. “The closing wasn’t until the end of September and we thought we had plenty of time (to meet with local residents).”
Gateway, the company that manages the facility, is moving residents out of the building, which is for sale.
“Our intentions are good,” Heagy said. “We felt the building was well suited.”
Before Heagy spoke, some in the audience questioned why a nonprofit organization based on St. Simons Island wanted to build an apartment complex for the homeless in a residential area so far from grocery stores and businesses.
“Our board is very invested in Brunswick,” she said. “They may not live, here but they are active in Brunswick. Our intentions are good.”
The announcement drew loud applause from the audience.
Earlier in the meeting, Tyler Jones, a downtown resident and member of the historic Brunswick Planning Assembly, said most residents were surprised to learn Harpers Joy was for sale.
“I think as a neighborhood, we were caught off guard,” he said. “If not for a few neighbors, it may have happened with the public knowing about it until after the fact.”
Laura Ginn, a downtown resident, expressed concerns about the city’s planning process and how long it took residents to learn about Hand in Hand’s plans.
“Hand in Hand doesn’t even live here. We our your sweat equity and we were stomped all over,” she said.
Katherine Kinstle, a lifelong city resident, said the homeless situation in Brunswick is bad and the city needs to create a safe environment for them. Unfortunately, she said people are “accosted” by the homeless asking for money and food at stores, the post office and city hall.
“It interferes with what we want to do,” she said. “We need to help support residents and business people who want Brunswick to grow.”
She suggested moving the homeless to a better location.
Maria Coughenou explained the history of how Harpers Joy was a home for senior citizens before the building was purchased and converted into a home for the mentally disabled.
She said Harpers Joy met the state definition of a care home, but an apartment complex for the homeless does not meet the definition of a care home.
Another speaker, Jerry Allen, asked city officials to do something about the homeless who hang out near The Well on Gloucester Street.
“I’m empathetic to the homeless but few people know what goes on at The Well each day,” he said. “After 5 p.m., no one is supposed to be at The Well. It’s a terrible idea for this neighborhood.”
At the end of the meeting, Mayor Cornell Harvey thanked the audience for their orderly behavior and to Heagy for apologizing to the residents.
“This is a voice for everybody,” he said. “We trying to make our neighborhoods even better.
Commissioner Felicia Harris, who came up with the idea to create neighborhood planning commissions, thanked the audience for attending the meeting, and she urged them to attend the city commission meetings.
“We don’t have all the solutions,” she said. “I believe in you and the city of Brunswick.”