The most recent planning meeting for the Community of Hope project focused significantly on making sure community members who will use the new resource center are involved in the planning process.
“When we take individuals out of the planning process, then the planning doesn’t represent the individuals,” said Jeff Clark, a Safe Harbor housing advocate involved in the planning group for the Community of Hope project, during a meeting Feb. 28.
The project, which is being led by the Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority, aims to create a community resource center located in the historic Risley buildings on Albany Street in Brunswick.
The center will offer a wide variety of services, including child care, early education programs, job training, adult education, transportation and more.
“We are looking not only to make a change right there at the location itself but in the entire surrounding community,” said Tres Hamilton, CEO of Community Action Authority. “We want to affect a positive change in the community as a whole.”
Work began last year on the project. Representatives from many local nonprofits and agencies have come together to bring this proposed idea to fruition. At the planning meeting Thursday, though, many emphasized the need to ensure that residents of the neighborhood in which the center will be located have a voice in the planning discussions.
“As nonprofits, we’re notorious – our hearts are in the right place – but we’re notorious for telling everybody what it is that they need,” Hamilton said. “And oftentimes, more times than not, we are off center when we do that.”
Members of the Risley Alumni Association, whose main office is located on the historic Risley campus, took part in the meeting Thursday and will be involved in the project moving forward.
The resource center will be located in the heart of one of Glynn County’s poorest neighborhoods.
“While in Glynn County as a whole, which includes Sea Island and St. Simons and Jekyll, 30 percent of our children live in poverty — in that particular track 78 percent of the children live in poverty,” said Melinda Ennis-Roughton, executive director of Family Connection Glynn County. “… That is the high poverty area of Glynn County.”
The center will include office space for the many nonprofits and other groups in Glynn County that provide support and services for families, including Family Connection, Goodwill, Safe Harbor, Coastal Coalition for Children, United Way and more.
The Community of Hope project is multi-faceted, and committees have been established for each focus area including, education and affordable child care, economic self-sufficiency and sustainability, trauma-informed care, arts programming and transportation.
The center will be a hub for education and child care programs, said Ennis-Roughton, who leads the education and affordable child care committee. Her committee hopes to establish a second local Early Headstart location at the center, as the current one offers only 40 slots for students. The group also has plans to create a business-subsidized child care program and for a drop-in child care center.
“Big vision dreams, but you’ve got to dream big to make things happen,” Ennis-Roughton said.
Jim Frasche, who leads the economic self-sufficiency and sustainability committee, has plans to establish a community garden and onsite café. Those programs will not only provide healthy food options to the neighborhood, located in a food desert, but will also create revenue to help cover operation costs of the community center.
“We would like to provide these services and support and output in a sustainable, financially supportive way to the organization, rather than providing another cost center to the operation,” Frasche said.
The arts committee plans to incorporate arts education into the other programs offered at the center. The group has also begun a mural project and expects to have the six murals created in Brunswick in the next six months.
“Part of the mural program will also involve the community itself, so we’re looking at some grants that can actually have the community come in and paint on the murals in their neighborhood and have input into what those murals look like for their neighborhood,” said Susan Ryals, executive director of Glynn Visual Arts.
The lack of public transportation in Glynn County, an ongoing barrier to low-income residents in this area, is also a focus of the Community of Hope project. Dominique Mack, community services director for Community Action Authority, said the committee has discussed a transportation program that can take people to jobs, doctors’ appointments and more.
Volunteers called “Community of Hope Ambassadors” could ride the buses and aid in picking up and dropping off riders who need assistance, Mack said.
Rita Spalding, agency attorney for Community Action Authority, gave an update on the status of the transfer of the Risley property from its current owner, the Glynn County Board of Education.
“Right now the school board owns it,” Spalding said. “The plan is for the school board to convey it to the agency, to the Community of Hope, for $1. And then we would have our activities there. If we cease activities there, it goes right back to the school board.”
The Community of Hope group is still in a “due diligence” period, to make sure it can afford all repairs on the building.
“We will have to have an MOU for each different entity that is appropriate and specific, based on how often they’ll be there, based on what services that will be provided,” Spalding said. “And we will also have to be very attentive to the insurance concerns.”
The idea is for agencies to share the costs to operate the center, including power bills, security costs and all types of insurance required.
“We’re nonprofits, so we know that line items and budgets are very tight,” Hamilton said.