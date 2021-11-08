Rear Adm. John D. Spencer, commander of Submarine Group 10 at Kings Bay, will deliver the Veterans Day address at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Veterans Council of the Golden Isles’ observance on St. Simons Island.
Veterans organizations and others will march in a parade at 10:30 a.m. from the Mallery Street athletic fields to Neptune Park, where the ceremony will be held.
Upon his 1991 graduation from the U.S. Naval Academy with a degree in systems engineering, Spencer earned a Masters of Arts degree in National Security and Strategic Studies at the Naval War College, where he was a Halsey Research Scholar. He also completed a National Security Fellowship at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government.
His sea tours were all aboard submarines and include division officer on the USS Maryland, weapons officer of the USS Billfish, navigator aboard the USS Jefferson City and executive officer of the USS San Juan. He commanded the USS Philadelphia in Groton, Conn., and was commodore of Submarine Squadron 16 at Kings Bay.
John S. Reimler will be recognized as veteran of the year for his service as an Air Force pilot during the Vietnam War. While studying at the University of North Carolina, Reimler was a member of the Air Force ROTC and upon graduation was commissioned as a 2nd lieutenant. He was selected for flight school and assigned to the OV-10 Bronco close air support program.
While assigned to the Tactical Air Support Squadron at the Royal Thai Air Force Base in the Nakhon Phanom Province, Reimler flew 225 combat missions in support of U.S. and Republic of Vietnam ground forces from 1970 until 1972. He also flew in support of the bloody search and rescue mission BAT21 and NAIL38 named for the radio call signs of a navigator and pilot shot down behind the lines of the invading North Vietnamese Army.
He also flew more than 30 missions in support of CIA operations in the Plain of Jars in North Central Laos.
He returned home in October 1972 as a captain and served in the Air Force Reserve until his release from the military in July 1973.
Among other awards, Reimler received the Distinguished Flying Cross with 2 Oak Leaf clusters, 13 Air Medals, a Vietnam Service Medal with 2 battle stars and two Vietnam Gallantry Crosses.
He is the judge advocate for VFW Post 4092 on St. Simons and is the owner of Reimler Parts Manufacturing Inc., which provides machine parts for large corporations.
Retired Marine Col. Nick Hart will present a special recognition to Mike Murphy Sr.
A U.S. Navy color guard from Kings Bay will lead the parade and present the colors at Neptune Park.
The Brunswick High Navy Junior ROTC and the Glynn Academy Marine Junior ROTC will march in the parade, as will national guard units and veterans organizations.