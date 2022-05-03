Mainland and St. Simons Island planning commissioners will meet on Wednesday to prepare for reviewing an overhaul of Glynn County’s zoning ordinance.
“(At) this meeting we’re not going to look at the zoning draft,” said Community Development Director Pamela Thompson. “They’re going to decide how they’re going to tackle reviewing the zoning draft.”
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
Consultant contractor TSW has been working for over two years to update the definitions and language of the zoning ordinance to make it more user-friendly, county staff members say, as well as including recommendations to address hot topics like design standards and density in certain parts of the county.
Recommendations include new restrictions on building design, changing or removing the planned development zone from the zoning ordinance entirely and implementing rules to limit density. The consultant came up with recommendations for such measures in mainland areas and on St. Simons Island.
What planning commissioners will discuss on Wednesday, however, is how they want to tackle the review process. Thompson said her department suggests holding multiple public work sessions to go over the revised ordinance topic by topic.
They will also need to decide whether to include all 14 planning commissioners — seven on the Mainland Planning Commission and seven on the Islands Planning Commission — or assign a subcommittee.
The public could also be included, as well as subject matter experts and those who deal with the ordinance on a day-to-day basis, like architects and builders.
Thompson said the county plans to make sure public input is part of the process. Planning commissioners will review public input from sessions in 2019 and 2020, which were held before the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily halted the update.
The planning commissions will review, amend and ultimately approve a final ordinance update by the end of October. It will then go to the Glynn County Commission.
Thompson said the county commission aims to finalize the updated ordinance by the end of the year.