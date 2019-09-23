Planning commissions to discuss zoning rewrite report
The Islands and Mainland planning commissions will come together for a joint meeting Tuesday to discuss a zoning diagnostic report released last week.
The report is coming from TSW Design, a consultant paid by the Glynn County Commission to look at the county’s zoning ordinance and offer assistance in rewriting it.
The meeting will begin with dinner and a welcome to attendees, followed by a review of the report’s background. Commissioners will then delve into the report itself before looking at the technical questions it poses.
Final questions and an overview of upcoming public engagement opportunities will round out the meeting.
The meeting is scheduled to run from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday in St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road on St. Simons Island.
— The Brunswick News