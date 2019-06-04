Members of both the Mainland and Islands planning commissions will consider voting on amendments to their bylaws on Wednesday.
A bylaws committee composed of three members from each commission met twice over the last three months to go over changes recommended by the county’s attorneys.
The planning commissions last amended their bylaws in 2005, and many sections have since become outdated, said Will Worley, senior assistant county attorney, at a March 26 meeting of the bylaws committee.
Along with other proposed changes, IPC member Patrick Duncan recommended at the March meeting removing a confusing stipulation that two-thirds of planning commissioners must vote in favor of changes to the bylaws before they can be approved.
The minimum number of votes required to approve anything else is four, he said. He also wasn’t clear on what the two-thirds rule meant, as each planning commission has seven members.
The committee settled on a minimum of five votes to approve a change to the bylaws.
At the April meeting, IPC member George Ragsdale recommended removing the requirement in the county’s ordinances that the “full membership” of a planning commission be present to elect officers.
The county has historically interpreted the term to mean anything other than “a committee, a subcommittee or less than a quorum,” Worley explained, but Ragsdale said he didn’t know how else to interpret it other than “all seven members.”
Worley said he saw Ragsdale’s point at the meeting, and the change is among those on Wednesday’s agenda.
Other proposed changes include:
• Removing the requirement that the commission vote on officers via ballot.
• Removing multiple lines dealing with subcommittees and advisory groups.
• Reducing the number of meetings commissioners can skip from six consecutive and 10 total meetings to three consecutive and five total.
• Amending the IPC’s public comment policy to note that it does not apply in joint meetings with the MPC or other agencies.
Once the joint planning commission makes a recommendation on the amendments, the Glynn County Commission will have to make the final ruling.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on the second floor of the Harold Pate Building, 1725 Reynolds St. in Brunswick.