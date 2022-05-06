The Mainland and Islands planning commissions met Wednesday for a joint work session to discuss their role with the ongoing county zoning ordinance rewrite.
They have been asked to consider forming subcommittees, holding special called meetings and soliciting citizen input regarding the proposed changes in the 180-page draft ordinance.
Pamela Thompson, Glynn County Community Development director, conducted the meeting.
Islands Planning Commission Chairman Robert Ussery began the conversation with the idea of having a select committee rather than having the full membership of both committees meet to discuss the proposed changes. The idea to form a joint committee was developed with Mainland Planning Commission Chair Sherry Gibbs in prior conversations, Thompson said.
They discussed appointing a committee of six to 10 individuals. The committee would include citizens, stakeholders, planning commissioners and individuals in the field who do the work.
The proposed ordinance changes include technical edits to simplify language to avoid legalese, improved organization of all sections and regulations, and an easy-to-read master table of allowed and prohibited uses.
Graphics have been added to the draft illustrating key definitions and concepts. Duplicate material has been removed, and time limits have been proposed for planning commission deferrals.
Other technical edits include clarified or new definitions, clarifications on setbacks, administrative variances and accessory structure allowances.
Other changes address building heights, buffers, signs, stormwater management, districts and new requirements for developers.
Commission members agreed to appoint three Islands Planning Commission members – Robert Torras, Bryce Brock and Robert Ussery — and three Mainland Planning Commission members — Missy Nue, Neal Boatright and Bill Edgy — to the committee.
Islands Planning Commission member Michael Torras suggested holding one session a week until the August deadline.
The first meeting will be held 4 p.m. on Monday in Room 224 of the Harold Pate Building.