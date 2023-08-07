A work session to review a proposed revision of the county’s zoning ordinances and subdivision regulations will be held 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Brunswick Library.
The mainland and island planning commissions and the zoning board of appeals will review and discuss the proposed ordinances and regulations.
The meeting is open to the public, but no public comments will be taken. But there will be an opportunity for public comment at a meeting on Sept. 12.
A draft version of the zoning ordinances and subdivision regulations is available on the county website glynncounty.org.
A five-person committee spent hundreds of hours revising an ordinance rewrite created by consultants with TSW. The committee was comprised of Glynn County Commissioner Walter Rafolski, Planning Manager Stephanie Leif, Community Development Director Toby Harris, Mainland Planning Commission member Bill Edgy and county resident George Ragsdale.
Rafolski, in an earlier interview, said about 25% of the recommended changes by TSW were eliminated in the new version. He did not criticize TSW for recommendations heavily criticized last year — mostly regarding homeowners’ associations — which were deleted in the new version.
Rafolski said he would vote to approve the revised ordinances and regulations. He hopes members of the planning commissions and zoning board agree with him and approve the new documents, 241 pages long.
The new ordinances and regulations are longer than the existing ones, but Rafolski said they are more user friendly, which was one of the main goals, along with updating them.
The intent is to consolidate all the information people need in one section so they don’t have to jump to different sections of the zoning ordinance and subdivision regulations to understand the requirements for any type of project.
Rules for all zoning districts are explained, including measurements and exceptions, parking, buffers, screening, fences and walls, curb cuts and access, visibility at intersections, drainage easements, exterior lighting, St. Simons Island tree preservation and conservation subdivisions.
Provisions for residential, public/institutional, commercial, industrial, open, accessory and temporary uses, will be considered, along with tower heights, landscaping, location sites and other requirements for telecommunication facilities.
Provisions to different districts, including rural, residential, manufactured homes, commercial and mixed use, industrial, and special and overlay will be considered.
And new sign ordinances are designed to control the number of signs in the county.
Proposed subdivision regulations include minimum design standards, general subdivision design standards and street design standards. It also defines lots, family lots, blocks, easements, utilities, monuments, benchmarks and subdivision corner ties.
Preliminary plat and requirements, review and approval procedures, construction plans and requirements, final plats and requirements and final plat approval will be considered.
Other subdivision regulations include expedited procedures and vacation of plats, variances and other exceptions, enforcement, violations and penalties, amendments and legal status provisions.
A 30-day public comment period will begin after the Sept. 12 public comment meeting. The goal is to have the new ordinances and regulations approved by county commissioners at a meeting in October.