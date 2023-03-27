The Brunswick Planning and Appeals Commission discussed the most recent plans for a new apartment complex on U.S. 17 on Friday.
Plans for the complex — called Island View, slated for 3302 and 3210 Glynn Ave. — showed 204 apartment units in nine three-story buildings, 62 townhomes and 24,000 square feet of commercial retail space in three buildings, along with associated infrastructure.
Once developed, the complex will be “full of life with a better sense of place” and lead to organic growth of the surrounding area, said Wesley Franks with Roberts Civil Engineering, the complex’s architect.
Plans presented were essentially complete, pending final review by the planning commission.
Franks argued that development meets the letter of the Glynn Avenue Design Framework, but at past meetings, some citizens and officials expressed concern that it failed to meet the spirit of the overlay district.
Franks summarized the Glynn Avenue Design Framework as a set of regulations intended to guide development and redevelopment along U.S. 17, also called Glynn Avenue, to combat commercial decline and disinvestment in the corridor.
The apartment complex does that, he said. It meets the 45-foot marsh buffer imposed by the framework and involves nothing that would damage the marsh. Pedestrian access and parking meet city code.
At past meetings of the planning commission, some residents and city commissioners weren’t happy that the complex is effectively gated. It will have no public access to the marshfront, which the framework was intended to promote. But it’s not a requirement of the law, noted Vassa Cate, developer of the complex.
He forgave some of the confusion among the public about what’s required and what’s not.
“The way I look at this overlay, we’re like the pioneer,” Cate said. “Not a lot’s been done with it.”
The 45-foot buffer — state law only requires a 25-foot marsh buffer — is intended for public recreational use. Some commissioners hope to one day see a boardwalk or pedestrian and biking trail along the city’s marshfront, but using the buffer at all is not required of any developer.
“The (buffer) property is set aside for that dream,” Cate said. “That’s the way I look at it.”
As far as traffic goes, the Georgia Department of Transportation was not willing to install a traffic light at the intersection, Franks said. That would leave future residents trying to get into the city with the option of turning right into the northbound side of U.S. 17 and pulling a U-turn somewhere, or turning left across two lanes of traffic.
“They would just have to learn” which is the best way to get out, he said, because GDOT did not see the traffic numbers at the complex to necessitate a new traffic signal.
That concerned planning commissioners, who were worried about the number of vehicles trying to get out in the morning.
Dealing with GDOT is a headache in general, said city Planning, Development and Codes Director John Hunter. As an organization, it doesn’t tend to take input from local officials.
Planning Commissioner Anita Collins was particularly worried about pedestrian access to other areas by residents, as U.S. 17 is not a pedestrian or bike-friendly road.
“Highway 17 is a problem,” Collins said. “We know it’s a problem. We live here. Cars don’t even slow down when kids are getting out of school (at Goodyear Elementary School),” Collins said.
Franks, referring to Hunter’s comments, said that would be something GDOT would need to handle.
The complex does have fewer parking spots than city code allows — 1.5 spots per apartment unit instead of two — but that’s based on real-work experience, Cate said. He said another development routinely had over 80 open parking spots when adhering to normal standards.
By his estimate, 1.3 spots per unit would have been enough.
Cate said all apartments in the complex are planned to be two-bedroom, which makes the calculations easier.
Cate withdrew a request for a variance permit from the planning commission earlier this month to drop the two-spot requirement in favor of 1.5 spots to tweak it.
Alice Keyes, with environmental advocacy group One Hundred Miles, said it felt like Cate and the architects were missing the point of the framework.
“it’s designed to connect neighborhoods and develop neighborhoods. It’s about access to nature and safe transportation. It’s about quality of life … I just feel like you’re missing the point,” Keyes said.
Cate disagreed, saying the 45-foot buffer extends all the way around the property, and that building any further south might impact some wetlands. Even if he wanted to build a boardwalk to connect to another residential area, there’s nothing there for him to connect to.
“There’s not a lot that we can do because we’re pioneers,” Cate said.
He leaned on his family’s long history in the area and added that he wanted to develop the land to remove the eyesore and that the apartment complex is a positive thing for the whole community.
Cate continued, saying he put his own money into demolishing the old derelict hotel that once sat on the property and the decaying trailer park next door.
“This is not enough to move the needle for what you want, but maybe for the next development,” Cate said.
Mary McFadden, a resident of the nearby neighborhood, criticized the development’s appearance, saying it looked like any other quick-built development in another city.
Cate said the buildings are a good compromise between height and the number of units in that they are not extremely tall but profitable to build. He could get more return by developing on the island, but this development is a good balance, he said.