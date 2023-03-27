The Brunswick Planning and Appeals Commission discussed the most recent plans for a new apartment complex on U.S. 17 on Friday.

Plans for the complex — called Island View, slated for 3302 and 3210 Glynn Ave. — showed 204 apartment units in nine three-story buildings, 62 townhomes and 24,000 square feet of commercial retail space in three buildings, along with associated infrastructure.

More from this section

Frederica holds Field Day

Frederica holds Field Day

Students from kindergartners to upper school students participated in a field day Friday at Frederica Academy. There was more to it than competition, however, as the lower school students took time to jump and spring around in a bounce house. Students got out of school early Friday with ever…