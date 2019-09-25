Members of Glynn County’s Islands and Mainland planning commissions met with consultants Tuesday night to hash out the results of a deep-dive report on issues with the county’s zoning ordinance.
More than half of the report is composed of policy questions for the general public and technical questions for county commissioners and staff members to address.
While attendance by the citizenry on Tuesday night was sparse and fleeting, the conversations around what to put in front of the public were often lively.
Woody Giles, a consultant with planning and architecture firm TSW, opened with a rundown of the work that’s been done so far.
“I will say when our team goes through the code we highlight passages that we have questions about or that might not be clear,” Giles said. “When we went through the Glynn County code we actually went through three highlighters, which I have not done for another jurisdiction.”
That didn’t necessarily reflect poorly on Glynn County, he continued, as a lot of ordinances become overly complicated as they’re developed by committee over long periods.
“It is what it is. There’s a lot of things we need to talk about and a lot of technical things that we’ll also need to dive into,” Giles said.
Planning commissioners spent the overwhelming majority of the roughly three-hour meeting talking about policy questions, suggesting edits to the questions and offering their responses.
A draft of the report can be found by visiting the county’s website at glynncounty.org/zoningupdate and clicking the “diagnostic report” link.
Four or so questions will likely be stricken, Giles said, while many, many more will be edited for clarity or brevity.
In particular, members of the planning commissions felt questions about requiring buffers in addition to setbacks, whether or not the Glynn County Commission should have the final say in signage variances, if private gated streets should be outlawed and whether or not to continue to allow the county’s community development director to have sole approval power over expansion of noncompliant buildings weren’t something they should bother the electorate with.
Going off of the public input they have gotten so far, Giles said he and his colleagues were able to isolate three areas of great interest to the people of the Golden Isles: population density, architectural design regulations and environment-driven regulations — such as those taking into account sea-level rise, flooding and tree preservation.
The public will have three opportunities this year to engage with consultants and county staff and give their input in the process
On Oct. 4, members of the public can drop in on an open house during First Friday in Downtown Brunswick. It will be held in the Gould Building at 1608 Newcastle St. from 5-8 p.m. A second open house is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Mary Ross Waterfront Park on Oct. 5, during Coast Fest.
From 2-6 p.m. on Oct. 5, consultants, county staff members and planning commissioners will be available in room 108 of the Glynn County Casino, 550 Beachview Drive on St. Simons Island.
Citizens will be able to engage directly with them in a roundtable format to discuss questions raised in the diagnostic report.
Anyone who can’t make it to one of those events can send their thoughts to zoningupdate@glynncounty-ga.gov.