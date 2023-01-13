Planning commission recommends denying rezoning
Brunswick’s Planning and Appeals Commission denied a request to rezone a property near the Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick campus from medical to commercial at a meeting on Thursday.
Brunswick’s Planning and Appeals Commission denied a request to rezone a property near the Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick campus from medical to commercial at a meeting on Thursday.
Commissioners voted to recommend the Brunswick City Commission deny the request because properties surrounding the parcel at 2700 Wildwood Drive are all zoned for medical uses. Rezoning this one property would qualify as spot zoning, said City Planning, Development and Codes Director John Hunter.
City code bans spot zoning, defining it as “rezoning of a specific parcel of property which creates an isolated district unrelated to adjacent districts and which is not a logical extension of a zoning boundary which would improve the pattern of uses in the general area.”
The request came from Patricia Brown Walker, who wanted to relocate her realty business to 2700 Wildwood because her current office on U.S. 17 flooded during hurricanes Matthew, Irma and Nicole.
Commissioners also discussed tightening restrictions on new planned development zoning districts and the upcoming update to the city’s comprehensive plan.
