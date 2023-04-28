Brunswick Planning and Appeals Commission’s special called meeting began Thursday with a closed session discussion of a legal challenge of a decision at its last meeting to defer making a ruling on the Island View apartment complex site plan.

The most recent plans for the complex — called Island View and slated for 3302 and 3210 Glynn Ave. — show 204 apartment units in nine three-story buildings in the first phase. A second phase on the adjacent parcel to the south is slated to include another 62 townhomes and 24,000 square feet of commercial retail space in three buildings.

