Brunswick Planning and Appeals Commission’s special called meeting began Thursday with a closed session discussion of a legal challenge of a decision at its last meeting to defer making a ruling on the Island View apartment complex site plan.
The most recent plans for the complex — called Island View and slated for 3302 and 3210 Glynn Ave. — show 204 apartment units in nine three-story buildings in the first phase. A second phase on the adjacent parcel to the south is slated to include another 62 townhomes and 24,000 square feet of commercial retail space in three buildings.
The PAC voted to defer a decision on that site plan two weeks ago because it showed substantially fewer parking spaces than city code requires.
The project is being handled by Maritime Homes LLC, owned by local developer Vassa Cate.
“The city attorney has informed us the decision at our April 12 meeting and the decision to postpone or defer a decision on 3302 Glynn Ave. was invalid, so what we’re going to do is take up that issue again,” said PAC Chairman Lance Sabbe.
As such, the commission had to revisit and rule on the site plan on Thursday. PAC member Dave Bowers made a motion to recommend the City Commission deny the site plan request.
Commissioners ultimately voted 5-1 to recommend denial. Sabbe cast the sole vote against denial.
Wesley Franks, who’s with Roberts Civil Engineering, noted that the application met the letter of city code and the Glynn Avenue Design Framework, a special district along U.S. 17 imposing special development restrictions.
“This developer is really ready and willing to get started on this as soon as possible,” Franks said, noting that a derelict hotel and trailer park on the property had been removed quickly after sitting on the site for decades.
Residents of the adjacent Marshview Condos and the nearby Riverside neighborhood oppose the complex as proposed because they believe it will cause flooding, worsen already bad traffic issues and intrude on the privacy of condo residents.
None of the residents’ original concerns have been addressed, Marshview resident Mary McFadden told The News on Wednesday. They are still worried about whether the complex will affect stormwater drainage and say it doesn’t comply with the vision laid out for U.S. 17 development in the Glynn Avenue Design Framework.
During a public hearing, Les Klinefelter, a Marshview resident, said the developer was ignoring their concerns and refusing to speak with them personally.
McFadden said the developer has failed to address concerns about moving a construction fence on the property that blocks visibility for those turning into U.S. 17 and she is worried fencing or landscaping could present a similar impediment.
Another Marshview resident, Helen Stapleton, said Cate had promised her it would be moved, but he hasn’t.
Cate has built some of the nicest developments in the county, said Riverside resident Hal Hart, but he didn’t feel this apartment complex is up to the standards of the design framework.
More recent plans address the parking issue, adding around 50 more parking spaces along with another apartment building, but it’s still short of city requirements accounting for the new units. The new plans were not up for consideration Thursday evening.
“It puts them at 403 spaces, which is 11%, or 53 spaces, below what’s required,” city Planning, Development and Codes Director John Hunter told The News on Wednesday. “But the tradeoff is, if we insist on 53 more spaces, that reduces the amount of green space and increases the stormwater runoff, and everything in the Glynn Avenue Design Framework encourages us to lessen those things. The tradeoff isn’t worth it, and we recommend approving it with the additional available parking.”
PAC member Dave Bowers made it clear early on that he would not budge on the parking issue and wanted the developer to provide every parking space required – two spaces per apartment unit.