Nominating committees have potentially operated contrary to the "spirit" of the Georgia Open Meetings Act, Glynn County staff members told planning commissioners at a committee meeting Tuesday.
At the meeting, Senior Assistant County Attorney Will Worley presented a new draft of planning commission bylaws to a committee composed of Mainland and Islands planning commission members.
The new draft was based on recommendations made at the committee’s last meeting in March.
The committee gave a thumbs up to the new draft, but a large chunk of the discussion revolved around the planning commissions’ nominating committees.
They are appointed annually by each planning commission's chairperson. The committee then makes nominations for the next chairperson and vice chairperson.
Worley told the committee that they're supposed to assemble in open meetings to decide on their nominations.
The committees haven’t met publicly in the recent past, however, according to come planning commissioners.
“Whether or not you have a nominating committee is a policy decision, but what y’all need to understand is: if you appoint one and if they meet, they need to handle it like any other open meeting ... If they’re going to put forth a slate of nominations, then they need to physically meet in a place that’s open to the public and noticed in order to do that,” Worley said.
MPC member Gene Lee said that, during the two years he’s been on the commission, their nominating committee has discussed nominations via email and phone conversations.
Gary Nevill, a fellow MPC member, said he couldn’t remember the nominating committee ever meeting in the 12 years as a commissioner.
Worley said there’s nothing wrong with a nominating committee, but that they’ll have to meet and vote in the open if they plan to continue using them.
“I’d really advise you don’t line up your votes, or anything else, ahead of time. That’s contrary to the spirit of the (Georgia) Open Meetings Act. You’re supposed to do your discussing at a public meeting,” Worley said.
Nevill said there would likely still need to be some behind-the-scenes communications to establish who is and isn’t willing to serve in those roles.
“I don’t doubt that there’s still going to be some phone calls and politicking to find out who’s going to, because usually, half the people say ‘No I can’t,’ or ‘I don’t want to,’” Nevill said.
Worley then clarified that he didn’t want to discourage all discussion outside open meetings.
“If you have a nominating committee, and those folks want to call other commissioners or email other commissioners and say, ‘Hey if you’re nominated, would you be willing to serve?’ or ‘Do you have any interest?’ something like that is fine, but emailing each other and saying, ‘Hey this is our plan of action, this is how we’re going to vote,’ you need to stay away from that,” Worley said.
IPC member George Ragsdale said it would be easier to do away with the nominating committees altogether and simply accept nominations from whoever wants to make them. Ultimately, the committee decided to keep it.
Ragsdale also brought up a stipulation in the county’s ordinances, which states that the “full membership” of a planning commission must be in attendance to elect officers.
Worley said the county hasn’t interpreted it that way, to which Ragsdale responded that he didn’t know how else to interpret it.
“That’s as opposed to a committee, a subcommittee or less than a quorum,” Worley said.
Worley saw Ragsdale’s point, however, but said the Glynn County Commission would have to do the legwork to amend the ordinances.
Once he’s made some edits, Worley said he would send the amendments to the IPC and MPC, which have to approve them separately. From there, the amendments go to the county commission for final approval.
The MPC’s next regular meeting is on May 7 while the IPC’s is on May 21.