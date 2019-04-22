A committee to recommend changes to the Island and Mainland planning commissions’ bylaws is scheduled to meet Tuesday to consider a draft of those changes.
At the committee’s first meeting in March, Senior Assistant County Attorney Will Worley recommended removing and changing sections of the bylaws dealing with the elections of chairmen, vice chairmen and secretaries. According to the bylaws, the commissions should vote on them via ballots.
Neither commission appoints their officers by ballot, as doing so could violate the state’s Open Meetings Act unless the chairman then reveals who voted for whom. Worley suggested removing the stipulation altogether, as the commissions typically vote on officers the same way as everything else, via a show of hands.
IPC member Patrick Duncan said at the March meeting that they should better clarify the minimum votes needed for a motion to pass. Currently, both planning commissions operate under the rule that motions only pass if they receive a minimum of four affirmative votes, regardless of the number of commissioners present. It isn’t entirely clear in the bylaws, he said.
In addition, the bylaws require a two-thirds vote to approve any changes to the bylaws and that bylaw amendments can only be approved at regular meetings, not specially-called meetings.
The two-thirds rule is confusing, Worley said, but the commissioners present felt that it would be a good idea to require more than four votes for a bylaws change.
Worley also noted that, if the commissions wanted to change their bylaws at a joint meeting, they could not as there are no regular joint planning commission meetings.
Also up for discussion was attendance. The committee decided to reduce the number of meetings commissioners can skip from six consecutive and 10 total meetings in a year to three consecutive and five total meetings.
The committee also felt it needed to clarify the rules on chairman and vice chairman voting rights, the actions planning commissioners should take when recusing themselves and standing committees. It decided to strike two sections dealing with subcommittees and advisory groups.
Following the committee’s March meeting, Worley said he would draw up a draft of the bylaws with proposed changes to present at the next meeting, which is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday on the second floor of the Harold Pate Building, 1725 Reynolds St. in Brunswick.