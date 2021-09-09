The Mainland Planning Commission approved an amendment to the Capital Square development that will enable construction of a 274-unit apartment complex.
But the rezoning request vote did not come without concerns about potential traffic impacts to Perry Lane.
Brian Hunt, with Roberts Civil Engineering, said a traffic study will be done, water and sewer connections are available with enough capacity to serve the development and the tract is already cleared and grubbed.
Hunt said a potential developer is in negotiations with the property owners.
“I will be a very nice development, and it will serve Brunswick well,” he said.
Hunt acknowledged there is no good answer to the potential traffic impacts.
“The road is what it is,” he said. “How we fix that, I don’t know.”
Commissioner Neal Boatright said the traffic will have to be addressed. But he also said his employees live outside Glynn County because they cannot afford to live here.
“We don’t have places for regular people to live in Glynn County,” he said, “We need more high-density projects in Glynn County.”
Commissioners unanimously voted to approve the rezoning request, despite the potential traffic concerns on Perry Lane.
The commission approved another site plan, this one for s 204-unit apartment complex at the 1500 block of Glynco Parkway. There was no public comment before the unanimous vote.
A rezoning request for a rental storage facility on a 13-acre site at the 3600 block of U.S. 82 was unanimously approved. The facility will store RVs, boats and retail storage.
A rezoning request was unanimously approved for a project called Fancy Bluff, a planned marina, restaurant and RV park in a 55.6-acre site near Colonel’s Island. Nearby residents spoke in favor of the proposed project.