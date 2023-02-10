The Brunswick Planning and Appeals Commission is not happy with how plans for a 200-plus unit apartment complex on U.S. 17 are coming along.
The Brunswick City Commission approved in October an annexation and rezoning request for the property at 3302 and 3210 Glynn Ave., which paved the way for the new housing and commercial complex. The project is currently in the design phase.
A concept plan showed 216 apartment units in nine three-story buildings, 62 townhomes and 24,000 square feet of commercial retail space in three buildings, along with associated infrastructure.
When the city commission approved annexation and rezoning, it placed a requirement on the developer. It had to submit the apartment complex’s site plan for review at 50% completion and at 95% completion before getting final approval from the planning commission and the city commission.
A meeting on Wednesday was the first time the Brunswick Planning and Appeals Commission has gone through the relatively new high-density development review procedures.
“This is a very unique situation for us. This is the first 50% site plan (that’s coming before the commission,” said Chairman Lance Sabbe.
“It’s an information presentation by the developer, and then city staff — being (Planning, Development and Codes Director) John Hunter — will present any public comments provided prior to this meeting and any questions or comments from the commissioners of the planning board,” said City Attorney Brian Corry.
Hunter said the first step was to make sure the plans are consistent with development regulations.
It’s also one of the first major tests of the Glynn Avenue Design Framework, which was instituted with the intent to protect public access to and views of the marsh and waterways around Brunswick, minimize the environmental impact of development and allow access by all pedestrians and cyclists.
According to Hunter, the guidelines were never intended to rule out any kind of development, just to offer flexible guidelines to allow developers to build projects friendly to the public.
“It created an area that did protect the marsh, does provide … access to it, but we don’t have the power to go in and say ‘that’s ours to use,’” Hunter said.
He said as much because some planning commissioners were not happy with the 50% site plan, which did not provide any public access to the waterfront and called for cutting down over 50 trees, nearly all of which are on the property, and replacing them with 46 new plantings.
“You and I know this will be marketed as a gated community on the marsh,” said Planning Commissioner Anita Collins.
Grace Green, another planning commissioner, was very much against the plan as it obstructs the public view and access to the marsh and included cutting down over 50 trees.
According to Hunter, city code allows the developer to cut down nearly all the trees on the property if it replaces them with similar plantings. The project calls for 53 trees to come down and 46 to be planted.
Green and Collins said they failed to see how it would be a small environmental impact.
Green also said the apartment complex will be the standard other developers look to in the future, and if it goes as planned she was worried for the city’s marshfront.
City Commissioner Julie Martin, who was involved in creating the Glynn Avenue Design Framework, said it could not have been any more restrictive as all the marshfront land is privately owned. Property owners assented to the design framework as it is currently written.
Sabbe suggested Hunter’s department go back to the developer and ask if it would include a boardwalk along the marsh outside the fence surrounding the complex. The city’s construction review team will take the feedback to the developer.
Several residents of the nearby Riverside neighborhood and Marshview Condos expressed their dissatisfaction with the lack of control the ordinance gave the city, and felt they did not have a voice as citizens.