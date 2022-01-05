Planned water outage to take place in Retreat Village today
A planned water outage is scheduled for today encompassing the Retreat Village shopping center at the southwestern corner of the intersection of Demere and Frederica roads on St. Simons Island.
To allow an independent utility contractor to isolate a water leak in a private water system, the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission will isolate valves serving Retreat Village at or about 7:30 a.m., according to a statement from the utility.
Water service will be intermittent or unavailable until the contractor has completed the repair. Once the repairs are complete, a precautionary boil water advisory may be issued until 24 hours following the last point of repair.
For more information or updates on the outage, contact the JWSC at 912-261-7123 for visit bgjwsc.org/news.
— The Brunswick News