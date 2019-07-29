The Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission planned to close the 500 block of Mallery Street on Sunday and today, but officials now say they’re weighing their options.
The utility filed for a permit to work in the county’s right of way along Mallery Street on St. Simons Island, to address a defective sewer connection that needs some attention. But the utility has since delayed the project to investigate other methods of completing the work.
“We are not going to close the road down (on Sunday),” said Andrew Burroughs, interim executive director of the JWSC, last week. “We’re trying not to have to go into Mallery. We think we have an alternative option. We’re evaluating that right now.”
The issue is a defect in the sewer connection at the recently-opened Frosty’s Griddle & Shake. Burroughs said the sewer pipe in the area is made of clay, meaning the connection was probably made 40 to 50 years ago when clay sewer pipes were commonly used.
“The way they’re tapped into the sewer line, we’re going to have to fix that or tap them into another part of the line,” Burroughs said. “We’re going to try to tap them into another area.”
To repair the connection, Burroughs said it’s possible utility workers can set up and work from Magnolia Avenue, staying out of the main thoroughfare.
“Still a likelihood it will be done next week. But if we don’t have to do it on Mallery, we won’t have to do it overnight,” Burroughs said.
Depending on where the pipe is positioned under Magnolia, the JWSC may not have to close more than one lane.
“It depends on where the gravity line is,” Burroughs said. “If it’s on the side of the road and not in the center of road, we may not have to close that either. It’s kind of fluid.”