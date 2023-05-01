A request to create a planned development district to allow for single-family homes, townhouses, duplexes and multifamily uses on Glyndale Drive will be considered at Tuesday’s Mainland Planning Commission meeting.
The rezoning request seeks to place the current Settlers Cove parcel and the proposed phase two parcel into one planned development.
Later in the meeting, the commission will be asked to consider a site plan approval for the construction of 13 multifamily homes at 124 Glyndale Drive as part of Settlers Cover Phase II.
An amendment to the Majestic Oaks planned development text for a 19.8-acre site will also be considered at the meeting. The intent of the request is to reconcile the master plan with Glynn County’s zoning ordinance. Later in the meeting, commission members will be asked to consider a site plan for 150 units, amenity areas and associated infrastructure on the site.
A site plan will be considered for the construction of a 45,751-square-foot building and a 17,158-square foot building on the 3700 block of Altama Avenue. The site is zoned highway commercial.
A site plan by Zachary Friese Storage will be considered at the meeting. If approved, it will allow for the construction of a storage facility at 74 Cornerstone Lane, in the highway commercial district.