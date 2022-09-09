Planned apartment complex raises concerns

Development
The proposed entrance to a planned apartment complex in Kingsland is generating opposition because of plans for the entrance and exit to be on side streets instead of nearby Georgia 40, a state road that runs from downtown St. Marys to Folkston.

 Gordon Jackson/The Brunswick News

Residents living off North Grove Boulevard in Kingsland are organizing opposition to a planned 192-unit apartment complex with separate entrances and exits in their neighborhood instead of on a nearby highway.

Brad Shuck, who lives a half block off Georgia 40 on North Grove Boulevard, said he and other neighbors are concerned about the volume of traffic it will create, including plans for a roundabout on Hilton Avenue where apartment dwellers will exit and enter. They want the entrance and exit to be on Georgia 40, a busy commercial corridor that runs from downtown St. Marys to Folkston.

