Planned apartment complex raises concerns

Residents living off North Grove Boulevard in Kingsland are organizing opposition to a planned 192-unit apartment complex with separate entrances and exits in their neighborhood instead of on a nearby highway.
Brad Shuck, who lives a half block off Georgia 40 on North Grove Boulevard, said he and other neighbors are concerned about the volume of traffic it will create, including plans for a roundabout on Hilton Avenue where apartment dwellers will exit and enter. They want the entrance and exit to be on Georgia 40, a busy commercial corridor that runs from downtown St. Marys to Folkston.
“It would be the only apartment complex in the city that goes through an existing neighborhood that I know of,” Shuck said. “When we asked about alternatives, we were told no.”
Shuck expressed concerns he will have problems backing out of his driveway in the morning going to work because of traffic congestion on his street.
Apparently, the developer, Alexander Properties, would prefer to have an entrance off Georgia 40, but the Georgia Department of Transportation is opposed to the request, said Kingsland City Manager Lee Spell.
A solution could be to create a road next to a nearby Dollar General on the highway, which the DOT would not oppose, but the developer wants an entrance dedicated only to the apartment complex, he said
“They are still seeking permission to get an entrance off Georgia 40,” Spell said.
There has not been a traffic study to determine the impact of the development, and the area is prone to flooding, which is an additional concern for residents living nearby, Shuck said.
When residents expressed their concerns to city officials, Shuck said they were told they were being unfair to the developer.
Kingsland city officials are scheduled to vote on the request at Monday’s city council meeting, which Shuck said will be well attended.
“The entire neighborhood will be there,” he said.
The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. with a workshop, followed by the city council meeting at 6 p.m.