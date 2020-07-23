Plans are progressing for a long-term program to help the homeless in Brunswick.
The nonprofit group Hand-in-Hand of Glynn has raised $1.8 million with plans to build a tiny home village on a 4.24-acre tract with 60 homes.
The tract is the site of the former Altama Presbyterian Church on Altama Avenue in an area close to shopping, restaurants and potential employers.
Renovation of the community hall and initial infrastructure for the first 16 tiny homes is scheduled for completion in late fall. Development of the infrastructure and start of construction for the remaining 44 tiny homes is expected to begin in January and be completed by December 2022.
Some of the homes will be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Organizers claim the village, once fully occupied, with save the community more than $1.6 million a year for services such as shelters, medical care and police custody the residents would have cost taxpayers if they were homeless.
On-site services include medical and psychological care, a community garden where residents will grow their own fruits and vegetables, with nutrition and cocking classes offered.
A common area will hold a laundry room, library and reading room, computer room, kitchen and food pantry, classrooms and an office for the executive director.
The community will have 30 modules, each containing two tiny homes with a shared roof, open breezeway and porch. Inside, the homes will have a full kitchen, bathroom with shower, a bedroom and sitting area.
A fence will surround the village, with a gated entrance, with emergency access and 27 parking spaces.