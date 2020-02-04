The public has weighed in on a Texas marine salvager's plan to install a 31-acre net around the shipwrecked Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sound.
As of Tuesday's public comments deadline, 21 people had submitted opinions on the proposal to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Savannah, corps spokesman Russell Wicke said. Now it is up to the corps of engineers whether Unified Command and T&T Marine Salvagers will be permitted to follow through on the proposal.
The giant mesh net is proposed as a barrier to prevent the spread of pollution and debris during the business of cutting the 656-foot vessel into pieces and removing it from the St. Simons Sound, according to the application submitted to the corps on Jan. 28. The structure would consist of a mesh material that would completely surround the Golden Ray, which has sat overturned in the sound since it capsized Sept. 8 while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles.
The mesh would be staked into the sound's sandy bottom by as many as 80 piles, each 48 inches in circumference and 140 feet long. The piles would be spaced between 100 and 150 feet apart and driven "up to 80 ft. below the seabed," according to the application. The intent of a floating barrier that would line the water surface of the net would be to catch oil and other petroleum pollutants that might leak from the ship during the removal process.
The public comment period began Jan. 28, when the application was submitted, and ended one week later. No notice of the public comment period was issued by Unified Command, the group tasked with overseeing pollution mitigation and removal of the shipwreck.
The command consists of the U.S. Coast Guard, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Gallagher Marine Systems.
Wicke could not comment Tuesday on the tone of the public comments or say whether they were for or against the proposed environmental protection barrier. All 21 comments were received via email, he said.
There is no time limit on the corps of engineers' consideration of the application. However, the corps has made it clear since early last fall that it is eager to expedite any safe and workable plans for removing the vessel.
The Golden Ray is grounded and half submerged on the south side of the federal shipping channel that leads to the Port of Brunswick.
Corps spokesman Billy Birdwell reiterated Tuesday the corps' desire to accelerate the removal process.
"(The process) can be real quick, it can be real long, or in between," Birdwell said. "It remains to be seen how this one will go. But our intent is to cooperate as closely as we can with the Unified Command and to expedite the request they have made."
If permitted, the mesh barrier would be installed prior to the process of cutting the ship into eight pieces, T&T Marine Salvage's Jim Elliot said Friday, speaking to a board meeting of the state DNR. It would be cut with what is essentially a giant chainsaw powered by cranes and winches on barges flanking either side of the Golden Ray.
The wreck's large pieces and other debris would be loaded onto a barge and transported to a Louisiana recycling facility, said Elliot, T&T Marine Salvage's Chief Operating Officer.
Officials aim to have the bulk of the ship removed before the June 1 start of hurricane season. The barrier would remain in place until the removal of the 4,200 vehicles and all other remaining debris.
"Once the debris removal operation is complete, a hydrographic survey would be conducted to ensure the (St. Simons Sound) bottom is free of debris originating from the wreck before the (barrier) is removed," the application states.
Unified Command hired T&T Marine Salvage to conduct the removal in early January, choosing the Texas-based company from among six applicants.
Unified Command crews have pumped most of the oil and fuel from the Golden Ray's tanks, some 320,000 gallons of it. However, each of the vehicles on board contains a couple of gallons of gas, oil and other automotive fluids.
Unified Command appeared confident Tuesday of a quick approval from the corps of engineers.
"We are very excited to be able to announce more details on this plan in the very near future," said Coast Guardsman Nate Littlejohn, a Unified Command spokesman.