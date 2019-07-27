Nearly three months on, the plaintiffs in a lawsuit over Twitty Park — located on either side of Sea Island Road on the east side of its intersection with Frederica Road on St. Simons Island — plan to celebrate their victory.
On April 29, Glynn County Superior Court Judge Stephen Kelley handed down his decision in the lawsuit alleging the county, in transferring the park to the Sea Island Co. in 1982, had violated the land’s deed restrictions.
The Glynn Environmental Coalition and local resident Jane Fraser contended that, despite the land swap, Sea Island never owned the park because Glynn County didn’t have the right to transfer it.
Late businessman T.L. Cain left the land to Glynn County in 1924, expressly stating in his will that it be used as a park and as a right-of-way to access Sea Island. Should the county violate the terms of the lease, the ownership would revert to Cain’s heirs.
In 1982, the county swapped the land to Sea Island for some property on Dunbar Creek, where it built the Dunbar Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The county and Sea Island Co. considered another land swap involving Twitty Park in October 2015. In that deal, the county would have swapped some land adjacent to Sea Island’s existing employee parking off Sea Island Road for Twitty Park and a parcel adjacent to the Dunbar Creek plant.
The deal never came to fruition, however. It wasn’t until January 2016 that the GEC and Fraser filed their lawsuit, alleging the county never had the right to give Twitty Park away, and as such, the ownership should revert under the original deed restrictions and remain a public park.
“At the heart of this case is a single question of law: Did the county have the authority to convey Twitty Park — a park accepted by the county with a right of reverter to T.L. Cain, dedicated to public use and which had not been abandoned by the public — to (the Sea Island Co.) in 1982?” Kelley asked in his final order handed down in April.
He answered his question in the same order. No law in 1982 or enacted since would have allowed the county to transfer the property to anyone, he said in the order.
“As such, the deed to Twitty Park from the county to (the Sea Island Co.) is hereby rendered void and title to Twitty Park reverts to the county under the terms of the original Cain deed,” the decision stated.
Fraser and the GEC also claimed that the reconfiguration of Sea Island Road from two roads on either side of the park to one road down the middle had violated the deed restrictions.
Kelley disagreed on that point. Cain’s will stated the land was to be used for a park and right of way to access Sea Island. Changes to the road didn’t violate either requirement.
The defendants in the case have said little since Kelley’s decision came down, and didn’t add much in comments made on Thursday.
County commission Chairman Mike Browning said the county doesn’t have any plans to pursue any further legal action in the matter.
“As far as I know, we don’t,” Browning said. “We have no plans, nothing’s been discussed between commissioners. There’s nothing.”
He declined to comment on any discussions between the county and the Sea Island Co. behind the scenes.
Scott Steilen, Sea Island Co. president and CEO, said the same on Thursday in a response via email.
“We respect the court’s decision and elected not to appeal it. We are currently evaluating our next steps,” Steilen said.
Rachael Thompson, GEC executive director, said they waited until now to celebrate the victory to see if the defendants would appeal the decision.
“The court decision came out in (April) and there was an appeal period, so we wanted to wait and see if the county or Sea Island were going to appeal the decision by Judge Kelley. After there was no appeal, we decided to hold the party,” Thompson said.
While Kelley did rule against the GEC and Fraser in at least one respect, Thompson said they had not considered appealing. Kelley had ruled in their favor on the parts that mattered, she said.
“I think the decision Kelley made, we were happy with that and we didn’t see value in additional litigation,” Thompson said. “Our goal was to ensure Twitty Park was held within the public trust doctrine, and Kelley’s decision was in favor of that.”
As an aside, Thompson said the GEC is looking at how the Twitty Park case may apply to situations with other parks in other counties.
“This decision does hold in the coastal court district, and so going forward we are going to look into how this decision could affect other property transfers or parks as a whole,” Thompson said.
Following the decision, she said the coalition received several calls from citizens around the region, telling them about parks disappearing or suddenly no longer under public ownership.
“Near the end of the year, we will be driving home how it could affect other parks and locations,” Thompson said.
The GEC’s celebration is planned for 5-7:30 p.m. on Sunday in Twitty Park and will be open to the public.