A reinforced concrete pipe running along Howe Street beginning at Egmont Street and discharging into the river along the west side of Brunswick has seen better days.
The pipe lies under Bay Street, the railroad running parallel to Bay Street, and the truck parking lot at the Georgia Ports Authority Mayors Point Terminal.
Several joints are failing along the length of the pipe, causing sinkholes in the pavement on Bay Street and the surface of the terminal parking lot.
Brunswick city commissioners will consider the best way to address the problem when they meet Wednesday.
The two alternatives are to replace the pipe or install a liner inside.
Replacing the pipe creates a number of issues that makes it the more costly and time-consuming option of the two.
Pipe replacement includes major excavation as well as replacement of the parking area pavement, roadway paving, and railroad track. A replacement project would require permitting by CSX Railroad as well as the Georgia Department of Transportation, which would add significant cost and time to the project.
A liner, the recommended option, is a resin-impregnated polyester sleeve, which is installed without excavation or disturbance to the pipe, roadway, railroad or parking lot above the pipe. The liner would extend 545 feet from the curb inlet on the eastern right-of-way line of Bay Street to the pipe outfall.
The city and Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water and Sewer Commission have used the liner in other projects with good results. The lifespan of liners is estimated to be 50 years, but it could be longer.
In comparison, the lifespan of concrete pipes is 25 to 30 years due to failure of the rubber joint seals.
The estimated cost for the liner is about $154,000. The estimated cost of pipe replacement is $227,000.
The recommendation is for a liner to address the problem, with the cost paid through the Stormwater Utility.
The meeting will open with the Outstanding Public Service Award presentation by Keep Golden Isles Beautiful to Executive Assistant to the City Manager Deborah McCauley-Craig.
There will also be an appointment to the Brunswick Downtown Development Authority.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the second-floor meeting room at Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St. The meeting can be viewed online at facebook.com/citybwkga or at cityofbrunswick-ga-gov.zoom.us/s/93398332207.