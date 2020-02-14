There was no shortage of heart-shaped decorations Thursday in the Pint Pirates classroom.
The student teachers in the early education pathway program pulled out all the stops to make sure the 3-year-old Pint Pirates enjoyed their Valentine’s Day celebration.
While the preschool students worked on heart-shaped puppy artwork, student teachers arranged heart-shaped sandwiches, fruits and candies on a table. The snacks were enjoyed after a visit from the King and Queen of Hearts (portrayed by senior Summer May and school counselor Reese Barnard) and a valentines exchange among the students.
Painted flower artwork dried next to the desk of Lisa Marie McDaniel, the instructor of the early childhood education pathway at Brunswick High.
“They’re going to be for their moms, so they can give their mom a flower,” McDaniel said. “Some of them don’t have something to give, and I always want them to have something to give. And then they’re going to exchange valentines. We’ve got tons of valentines.”
The 3-year-olds come to Brunswick High on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays for the onsite preschool program, so McDaniel said the class made sure to host its Valentine’s Day party one day early. Several preschoolers were dressed up, and most wore some kind of red or pink attire.
McDaniel said the student teachers put together the food and decorations, and the experience served as a chance to learn not only how to be an effective teacher but also a great parent.
It’s all about spending time with the young learners, she said.
“The more hands-on (activities) you do, the more hands-on time you spend with your kids, and we want that,” McDaniel said.