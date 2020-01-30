Pint Pirates inspiring future teachers

Three former Glynn Academy and Brunswick High School students who completed the early childhood education pathway and served as student teachers in the Pint Pirates program at BHS returned Wednesday to lend a hand in the classroom.
Before graduating high school, MacKensi Murray, Autumn Hales and Haven Hopkins also completed work-based learning in the Pint Pirates classroom with Lisa Marie McDaniel, the instructor of the early childhood education pathway at Brunswick High.
All three said the hands-on experience they received through the Pint Pirates program helped them decide to pursue careers as teachers.
The Pint Pirates program is an in-school preschool program offered at Brunswick High and taught by students from GA and BHS pursing the early childhood education pathway.
Murray, who graduated from Glynn Academy in 2019 and who is now a freshman education major at College of Coastal Georgia, said she enjoyed the practical experience she received in the Pint Pirates program.
“It’s more hands-on, and you get to actually talk to the kids and teach the kids and make your own lesson plans,” she said. “So I really liked that.”
The Pint Pirates program educates future teachers about both the challenges and the rewards of being a teacher, said Hales, who graduated from BHS in 2017 and who is planning to earn a degree in education.
“In here, you get to actually interact with the kids and know their behavior and know how they’re going to learn,” she said.
Hopkins, who graduated from Brunswick High in 2017, is also pursuing an education major at CCGA. She was a participant in the Pint Pirates program as a preschool student and came full circle when she signed on to be a student teacher for the program.
“After I did the Pint Pirates program, it really kind of inspired me to want to be a teacher,” she said.
Some aspects of teaching can only be learned through practical experience, Hopkins said.
“They can teach you with books and stuff, but it gives you hands-on experience that you wound’t get from like doing paperwork or writing up lesson plans,” she said.
